Four people arrested on various criminal charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Fayetteville

• Leilani Byers, 18, of 928 N. Betty Jo Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with forgery and financial identity fraud. Byers was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

• Brian Sutton, 47, of Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Sutton was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Christopher Desfosses, 27, of 2818 W. Auburn Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Desfosses was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Rogers

• Mark Hoskins, 67, of 908 N. 10th St. in Rogers, was arrested Tuesday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Hoskins was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.