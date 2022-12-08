FYI Calendar: Art walk tonight in downtown Rogers

Today

Great Issues Book Club -- 2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

The Book Was Better Book Club -- 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Trillium Salon Series -- Thomas Echols, 6 p.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Teen Movie Night -- "The Nightmare Before Christmas," 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Arkansas' Greatest Hits -- With photographer Tim Ernst, 6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Cocktail Tour -- Interior Scenes, 6-7:30 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"It's A Wonderful Life, Right?" -- 7 p.m. today & Friday; 2 & 7 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Arts Live Theatre, 818 N. Sang Ave. in Fayetteville. $10 & up. artslivetheatre.com.

"An Old Time Radio Christmas II" -- 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. $7, general admission. fslt.org or 783-2966.

__

Friday

Holiday Harp -- With Beth Stockdell, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Decatur Christmas Parade -- "Let Your Light Shine for Christmas," 6 p.m., downtown Decatur. 752-3912.

"The Addams Family: The Musical" -- 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday, Siloam Springs High School Theatre. $10. osp.osmsinc.com/SiloamSchools.

Film Screening -- "We Are Here," a Marshallese short film, 7 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" -- 7 p.m. Friday; 3 & 7 p.m. Saturday; 7 p.m. Dec. 16; and 3 & 7 p.m. Dec. 17, Trike Theatre, 902 S.W. Second St. in Bentonville. $15. triketheatre.org/childrens-theatre-plays/best-christmas-pageant-ever/.

"Hush Arbor" The Opera -- With Imani Uzuri, 8 p.m., Rode House at The Momentary in Bentonville. $10-$20. themomentary.org.

"A Tuna Christmas" -- 8 p.m. today-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; again Dec. 15-18, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $25-$50. arkansaspublictheatre.org/tickets or 631-8988. The Zephyr Blevins Gallery at the Victory is showing "Fish in Any Medium" during "A Tuna Christmas."

__

Saturday

Sing-Along -- With Mr. Troy, 10-11 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Holiday Open House -- 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Rogers Historical Museum and the Hawkins House in downtown Rogers. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org or 621-1154. The Hawkins House will remain decorated for the holidays and open for tours through Dec. 31. Museum hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Whoville Holiday Extravaganza -- Meet the Grinch and Whoville citizens, have breakfast with Santa, decorate ornaments and cookies and write letters to Santa, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Springdale Civic Center, 2323 S. Old Missouri Road. $12.50 each or $30 per family. Children younger than 1 free.

Ornament and Candle Making -- 10:30 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free for families. springdalelibrary.org.

Discover the Grounds -- Winter Tree Identification, 11 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Wylde Holiday Vintage Market -- 11 a.m.-6 p.m., N.E. Blake Street and N.E. B Street in downtown Bentonville. Free. Email hillary@wyldehudson.com.

Felted Wool Scarf Workshop -- Noon-3 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $20. ozarkfolkways.org.

Public Art Unveiling -- 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

The Choose Love Movement -- With Scarlett Lewis speaking on the 10th anniversary of the Sandy Hook tragedy and her new book, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Author Talk -- With Nancy Bunting, author of "The Gallant Edith Bratt: J.R.R. Tolkien's Inspiration," 1 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

"Conjure Woman" -- With Imani Uzuri, 2 p.m., The Tower at The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. themomentary.org.

Victory Film Series -- "The Polar Express," 2 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $7. Santa will be on hand at 1 p.m. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Crafternoon -- Make paper clay ornaments, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free for adults. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

"A Very SoNA Christmas" -- With the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, SoNA Singers and UA Inspirational Chorale, 2 & 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $36-$60. sonamusic.org or 443-5600.

Christmas Parade -- Hosted by by Bonneville House, Clayton House, and Fort Smith Museum of History, 3 p.m. around Garrison and Rogers avenues in Fort Smith. There will be a hot chocolate, cookie and candy cane booth available. facebook.com/FSChristmasParade.

Parade of Lights -- 4 p.m., downtown Prairie Grove. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at The American Legion, 120 S Neal St., after the parade.

Bentonville Christmas Parade -- "Colors of the Season," 6 p.m., downtown Bentonville. Free. downtownbentonville.org.

Christmas Parade -- "Miracles on Main Street," 6:30 p.m., Main Street in downtown Gentry.

__

Sunday

Holiday Open House -- With a performance by a choir of historians and Heritage School students and an ornament craft for kids, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Washington County Historical Society's Headquarters House Museum, 118 E. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. Donations of unwrapped items of less than $20 for area children ages 3-18 will be accepted.

Holiday Open House -- 1-5 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Rare & Vintage Book Sale -- 1-5 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Arkansas' Greatest Hits -- With photographer Tim Ernst, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com