Hawkeyes take control in second half

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Caitlin Clark scored 19 points and Monika Czinano added 18 points and 10 rebounds as No. 16 Iowa defeated No. 10 Iowa State 70-57 on Wednesday.

Kate Martin added 13 points for the Hawkeyes (7-3). They have won six of the last seven games in the rivalry against the Cyclones (6-2).

Clark, who came into the game as the nation's leading scorer at 28.7 points per game, missed her first nine shots and was 2 of 14 from the floor in the first half. But she was 3 of 4 in the third quarter, all of them three-pointers, as the Hawkeyes outscored the Cyclones 27-8.

"The first half wasn't my best," Clark said. "And I don't think it was anything I was doing. I felt like I got some good shots."

"I think it shows how I've matured over the past two years. In the past, that would have completely taken me out of my game. In the third quarter, the shots have to go down. You just have to trust in yourself," she said.

Clark was animated with every make, firing up the crowd of 13,802. And when teammate Addison O'Grady scored as the buzzer sounded, Clark slapped the mid-court logo several times in celebration.

"I've always played the game that way -- a lot of passion, a lot of energy," Clark said.

Clark added eight rebounds and eight assists.

"To have 10 assists (against Wisconsin), to have eight assists, that means your team is making buckets," Clark said.

Iowa shot 61.5% in the second half, outscoring the Cyclones 47-29. The Hawkeyes held Iowa State to 33.3% shooting in the third quarter, 40% for the half.

"I'm extremely happy with our defense," Iowa Coach Lisa Bluder said. "That third quarter was probably one of the best I've seen."

"Our inability to shoot the ball continues to haunt us," Iowa State Coach Bill Fennelly said. "We were a little hesitant -- we had some looks and we passed them up. I thought they defended well. And when we passed up shots, it played right into their defense."

The Hawkeyes came into the game seventh in the nation in scoring at 87.2 points per game, but their pace on offense pleased Bluder.

"We're not usually patient on offense," Bluder said. "We felt like would have to work a little more against their defense."

The game was expected to be a showcase for Clark and Iowa State's Ashley Joens, both Associated Press preseason All-Americans, but both had problems making shots.

Clark was 7 of 20 overall. Joens had 15 points, but had just nine points through the first three quarters and shot 5 of 13 for the game.

Emily Ryan also had 15 points for Iowa State. Stephanie Soares had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

NO. 7 VIRGINIA TECH 73,

BOSTON COLLEGE 58

BOSTON -- Reigning ACC player of the year Elizabeth Kitley had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and Cayla King scored 16 to lead No. 7 Virginia Tech to a victory over Boston College, the Hokies' ninth consecutive win.

Taylor Soule, one of two BC transfers on the roster for Virginia Tech (9-0, 1-0), added nine points and five rebounds. Soule scored more than 1,500 points and grabbed almost 700 rebounds in four seasons at BC, earning All-ACC honors three times.

Andrea Daley scored 15 points and Maria Gakdeng scored 14 for BC (7-4, 0-1). They each grabbed six rebounds.

NO. 8 NORTH CAROLINA 64,

UNC-WILMINGTON 42

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Alyssa Ustby scored 16 points and No. 8 North Carolina rebounded from its only loss of the season and beat UNC Wilmington.

Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 12 points and Deja Kelly added 10 for the Tar Heels (7-1), who dropped a 24-point decision at undefeated Indiana last week and played their first home game in three weeks.

Ustby had 10 rebounds and shot 8 for 10 from the floor for North Carolina, which shot 5 for 16 (31%) from long distance and 24 for 60 (40%) overall.

Lexi Jackson's 11 points and 11 rebounds led UNCW (2-6). The Seahawks are 0-39 all-time against ranked opponents.

NO. 19 BAYLOR 91,

TEXAS-ARLINGTON 36

WACO, Texas -- Sarah Andrews scored 20 points, Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had 11 points and 10 rebounds as No. 19 Baylor coasted to a win over Texas-Arlington.

Jana Van Gytenbeek added 15 points and Caitlin Bickle had 13 for the Bears (7-2).

The Bears were 11 of 21 from three-point range (52%) and shot 56.5% overall. They turned 28 turnovers into 29 points.

Taleyah Jones scored eight points and Kamaria Gipson had 10 rebounds for the Mavericks (5-5).

Bickle scored five points in an 11-0 run in the first quarter, the longest string the Bears put together. Littlepage-Buggs closed the quarter with a layup for a 19-8 lead and she followed a Bickle layup and Andrews three-pointer to open the second quarter for a 25-9 lead.

It was 40-16 at halftime and 66-25 after three quarters.

NO. 24 KANSAS STATE 72,

MO.-KANSAS CITY 45

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Emilee Ebert scored 14 points and ran her streak of free throw makes to 32, and No. 24 Kansas State cruised to a win over Missouri-Kansas City.

The Wildcats (9-1) scored the last six points of the first half for a 39-24 lead and had the first 13 of the second to make it 50-24. Ebert had six of those 19. The Mavericks went scoreless for 7:36 and without a field goal for almost 10 minutes.

Kansas State outscored UMKC 25-7 in the third quarter as the Mavericks went 2 of 7 with 14 turnovers.

Gabby Gregory added 12 points for the Wildcats. Brylee Glenn added 11 with 5 assists and 4 steals, one of three Wildcats with at least four.

Jocelyn Ewell led UMKC with 14 points and E'Lease Stafford added 13. Dani Winslow had 13 defensive rebounds but was 0-for-2 shooting. The Mavericks finished with 33 turnovers and KSU had 20 steals.

SWAC WOMEN

SAN FRANCISCO 94, UAPB 66

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. -- Ioanna Krimili scored 26 points in a overpowering display by San Francisco (8-2), which sent the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff to its sixth consecutive loss Wednesday night the War Memorial at the Sobrato Center.

Three other players landed in double figures for the Dons, who outscored UAPB 50-28 on points in the paint and shot 50.7% (34 of 67). Jasmine Gayles scored 18 points, and Debora dos Santos had 17 points and 12 rebounds for San Francisco. Kennedy Dickie added 16 points and five rebounds.

Raziya Potter finished with 14 points, and Maya Peat contributed 13 for the Golden Lions, who made 22 of 68 (32.4%) shots, including just 2 of 18 from beyond the three-point line. Demetria Shephard came off the bench to score 12 points for UAPB.