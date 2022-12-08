High school basketball roundup

BOYS

BATESVILLE 57, WYNNE 51 Matt Hendrix had 21 points for Batesville (1-8), which put an end to an eight-game losing streak to win its first game of the season at the Mark Martin Automotive/Lyon College Tournament in Batesville. Braxton Davis ended with 18 points for the Pioneers, who scored the game's first 15 points and led 30-22 at halftime. Ronnie Townsend had 13 points, and Heath Sanders ended with 11 for Wynne (1-6).

PULASKI ACADEMY 58, eSTEM 51 K.J. Colen scored 29 points as Pulaski Academy (1-1) picked up win No. 1. Justin Mays had 26 points for eStem (9-8), which has lost seven of its past eight games.

GIRLS

BRYANT 65, BENTONVILLE WEST 22 Lauren Lain collected 18 points for Bryant (5-1), which advanced to the semifinals of the Petit Jean Classic in Morrilton. Austyn Oholendt had 13 points and Emileigh Muse scored nine points for the Lady Hornets.

STUTTGART 53, GOSNELL 40 Lauren Spoon provided 16 points as Stuttgart (2-3) opened up a third-quarter lead and held on during the Mark Martin Automotive/Lyon College Tournament in Batesville. Kailey Bishop finished with 15 points for the Lady Ricebirds. Mya Britman had 15 points for Gosnell (0-4).

TUESDAY'S LATE GAMES

Boys

CEDAR RIDGE 68, QUITMAN 44 Kyle Provence had 16 points, and Hunter McKinney collected 14 for Cedar Ridge (4-3, 2-1 2A-2), winners of two straight. Jerrit Pectol and Caden Griffin both ended with 12 points for the Timberwolves. Owen Brantley racked up 13 points for Quitman (2-6, 1-2).

LISA ACADEMY NORTH 65, PANGBURN 59 Brandon Brown gathered up 22 points and three rebounds for LISA Academy North (11-0, 1-0 3A-6), which has won 11 in a row to start the season. Nick Rodriguez had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists, and Makale Guy added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Jaguars.

ROSE BUD 74, BALD KNOB 49 Jace Goodwin turned in 24 points as Rose Bud (5-3, 1-0 3A-6) strolled away to a win. Rece Hipp added 23 points for the Ramblers. Micah Story's 12 points and Jaiven Smith's 10 points guided Bald Knob (4-3, 0-1).

FOUNTAIN LAKE 71, MENA 37 Colby Lambert delivered a team-high 19 points for Fountain Lake (6-1, 2-0 4A-4), which led 36-14 at halftime and 52-30 after the third quarter. Dedric Blocker scored 10 points, and both Wyatt Clem and Taten Smith added nine points each in the win for the Cobras.

HOT SPRINGS 68, SHERIDAN 65 (OT) Octavious Rhodes dropped 24 points, pulled down 19 rebounds and distributed 4 assists as Hot Springs (2-2, 1-0 5A-South) outlasted its rivals in the league opener for both. Tyrell Honey finished with 21 points, 4 assists and 3 steals as the Trojans evened their record. Justin Crews scored 28 points for Sheridan (5-2, 0-1). Peyton Free, who had 17 points, sent the game into an extra session after hitting a three-pointer just before the buzzer at the end of regulation.

SHIRLEY 57, NORFORK 46 Hogan Little came up with 22 points in an 11-point win for Shirley (14-4, 4-1 1A-2). Arick Newell scored 10 points for the Blue Devils. Jackson Davis' 12-point effort led Norfork (2-10, 1-3), which has lost 10 of its last 11 games.

WALDRON 65, CLARKSVILLE 43 Trenton Hunt scored 17 points as Waldron (11-0, 2-0 4A-4) won its 11th consecutive game. Lidge Stinson and Ethan Mayberry both scored 16 points, and Petey Justice followed with 10.

WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 58, CONCORD 44 Jacob Carlton's 25 points were tops for West Side Greers Ferry (10-5, 2-2 1A-2). Ruston Holt ended with 15 points for the Eagles. Eli Tate led Concord (12-3, 2-2) with 12 points.

Girls

BALD KNOB 52, ROSE BUD 33 Gabie Roberts, Abby Daughtery and Drew Jackson all had 11 points apiece to spark Bald Knob (7-1, 1-0 3A-6). Treasure Smithson tacked on 10 points for the Lady Ramblers. Anna Norris had eight points to lead Rose Bud (1-7, 0-1).

HEBER SPRINGS 64, LONOKE 30 Sophie Stone chimed in with 12 points for Heber Springs (8-1, 1-0 4A-5), which picked up its fourth consecutive victory. Jaylea Hooten added 11 points and 15 rebounds while Addison Hudspeth supplied eight points and five rebounds for the Lady Panthers.

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 64, WHITE COUNTY CENTRAL 22 Dessie McCarty and Coree Kyle each tallied 13 points in a rout for Mount Vernon-Enola (15-1, 3-0 2A-2). A.J. Person totaled 12 points for the Lady War Hawks, who've won their past 14 games.

NORFORK 71, SHIRLEY 25 Keely Blanchard had 27 points in a comfortable victory for Norfork (11-3, 4-0 1A-2). Kiley Alman had 12 points, and Liza Shaddy collected 10 for the Lady Panthers. Addie Overturff led Shirley (5-9, 2-3) with 13 points.

QUITMAN 57, CEDAR RIDGE 51 Silver Mulliniks' 14 points were pivotal for Quitman (7-1, 3-0 2A-2). Emi Kennedy scored 13 points, and both Cailyn Sullivan and Lily Kennedy ended with 10 apiece for the Lady Bulldogs. Maddi Rider ended with 20 points, and Bree Horton delivered 10 points for Cedar Ridge (4-4, 1-2).