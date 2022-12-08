LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Horton Heat to play The Hall; Orchestra returns to Simmons





■ ■ ■ TODAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Cannibal and Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com

8:30 p.m.: Butterfly

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse, 17707 Chenal Parkway; (501) 817-3971

6-9 p.m.: The Ken Wiley Tri0

◼️ Willy D's, 322 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons, Tom Kennedy

BENTON

◼️ Valhalla, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com

6-9 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

CABOT

◼️ Jay's Sandbar, 7607 John Harden Drive; (501) 690-0919

7 p.m.: Steve Boyster

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: Cory Cross

CLARKSVILLE

◼️ The Wrecked Canoe, 1100 E. Main St.; (479) 754-0092

6-9 p.m.: Chance Stanley

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge, 216 W. Van Buren; (479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com

5 p.m.: Los Roscoes

FORT SMITH

◼️ 5 Star Productions, 100 N. Eighth St.; (479) 783-7751

7:30 p.m.: The Cate Brothers ($52.50)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ The Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill, 4330 Central Ave., Suite A; (501) 525-1616

6:30-10 p.m.: Jocko

◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub (formerly Central Theater), 1008 Central Ave.; (501) 627-4075; centraltheatrehs.com

7 p.m.: Patti Savage & the OG Crew — open mic night featuring 3 Days Reign

◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; (501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ Woodlands Auditorium, 1101 DeSoto Blvd.; (479) 234-1311

7:30 p.m.: The Hot Springs Concert Band — Christmas concert ($15)

MORRILTON

◼️ Point Remove Brewing, 102 S. Crestliner St.; (501) 477-4080

5-9 p.m.: Kordsmeier

TEXARKANA

◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster and Sports Bar, 3324 State Line Ave.; (870) 774-5225

8 p.m.: Allan McEneaney & Kirt Connor

■ ■ ■ FRIDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Dugan's Pub, 401 E. Third St.; (501) 244-0542

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Jay Hancock

◼️ The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St.; (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

8 p.m.: Reverend Horton Heat ($20-$30)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

7 p.m.: Steve Crump Band

◼️ JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Mister Lucky

◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com

6-11:45 p.m.: Bangin in the Rock Fest Night 1: Creeping Death, Fuming Mouth, Genocide Pact, Racetraitor, Maul, Severe Headwound, Open Kasket ($45; $80 weekend pass)

◼️ South on Main, 1304 Main St.; (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com

8-10 p.m.: Brian Nahlen Band ($10)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse, 17707 Chenal Parkway; (501) 817-3971

6-9 p.m.: The Eric Ware Duo

◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

8 p.m.: James McMurtry (sold out)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Chris Hatfield, Ryan Jackson

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St.; (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

9:30 p.m.: Marcus Pearson Band ($7)

◼️ Simmons Bank Arena, 1 Simmons Bank Arena Drive; (501) 975-9000; simmonsbankarena.com

7:30p.m.: Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts of Christmas Eve ($49-$99)

◼️ Spectator's, 1012 W. 34th St.; (501) 791-0990

7:30 p.m.: Bucket

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365; (501) 800-1123

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Flat Broke Band

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St.; (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Ed Bowman

◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8-11:30 p.m.: The Rusty Roosters ($5)

◼️ Taylor's Made Cafe, 283 Arkansas 365; (501) 470-3322

7:30-10:30 p.m.: Nate Turner

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19; (501) 205-0576

9 p.m.: The Karla Case Band

DARDANELLE

◼️ Front Street Grill, 115 S. Front St.; (479) 229-4458

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Huckleberry Jam

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Avery Waltz

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St.; (479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com

9 p.m.: Dylan Earl, Willi Carlisle, Jess Harp, Austin Cash ($20-$30)

FORT SMITH

◼️ The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave.; (479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com

8 p.m.: Austin Meade ($15-$18)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

9 p.m.: Kim Donnette Band

◼️ The Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Ryan Harmon

◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub

8 pm.: Fantasy Land Variety Show: Decades Tour

◼️ J&S Italian Villa Restaurant & Bar, 4332 Central Ave.; (501) 525-1121

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ The Ohio Club, 336 Central Ave.; (501) 627-0702

8 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Cliff & Susan

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-9 p.m.: Larry Pearson

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2800; mulekickmag.com

7-10 p.m.: Aaron Reynolds

MOUNTAIN HOME

◼️ Rapp's Barren Brewery, 601 S. Baker St.; (870) 424-7277; rappsbarrenbrewing.com

7-9 p.m.: Brandy Lee

PINE BLUFF

◼️ Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 Main St.; (870) 536-3375

5-7 p.m.: Josh Park Band

SEARCY

◼️ Elks Lodge 2247, 318 Evans St.; (501) 268-9737

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Exit Now

TEXARKANA

◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster and Sports Bar

8 p.m.: Alpha Dogs

◼️ Whiskey River Country, 310 E. 49th St.; (870) 773-4903

9:30 p.m.: The Jace Bryant Band

WASHINGTON

◼️ Old Washington Historic Park, 103 Franklin St.; (870) 983-2684

4:45-5:15 p.m.: Singing at Christmas in Candlelight

■ ■ ■ SATURDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Dugan's Pub

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Jimi Gibbons

◼️ The Hall

8 p.m.: The Prince Experience ($20-$25)

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Covington Creek

◼️ Rev Room

3-11:45 p.m.: Bangin in the Rock Night 2 — Xbalba, Dead Heat, Fugitive, Terminal Nation, Tribal Gaze, Momentum, Gates to Hell, Morbid Visionz, Brat, Second Life, Gored Embrace, Kombat, Writhing Shadows, Condemn, Scorched Earth ($45)

◼️ River Bottom Winery, 13810 Combee Lane (Roland); (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

3-5 p.m.: Brian Ramsey

◼️ South on Main

8-10 p.m.: Cons of Formant ($10)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse, 17707 Chenal Parkway; (501) 817-3971

6-9 p.m.: The Clyde Pound Trio

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: James McMurtry (sold out)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

7 p.m.: Angie Clements' 10th annual Toys for Tots with Mayday by Midnight

CABOT

◼️ Censored Monkey, 7619 John Harden Drive; (501) 241-0921

9 p.m.: Boots Bailey & the Boys

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.: Sometimes Sideways

CALICO ROCK

◼️ Juniper's Back Door, 131 Main St.; (870) 916-2220

7-9 p.m.: David Blankenship & Chuck Hughes

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Get Off My Lawn

◼️ Kings Live Music

8-11:30 p.m.: Rachel Ammons ($5)

◼️ Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive; (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7-10 p.m.: Cameron Davis

◼️ Taylor's Made Cafe

9 p.m.: David Loving

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Tyler Kinch and Jon Bailey

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Alyssa Galvan

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

9 p.m.: Nick Shoulders, The Lostines, Chris Acker, Jude Brothers, Daiquiri Queens ($25)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, The Fountain Room, 239 Central Ave.; (501) 623-7771

5:30-8 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ The Big Chill

9 p.m.: Amie and the Slingerz

◼️ Crosswalk Bar & Club, 2714 Central Ave; (501) 463-9463

6 p.m.: GMG Band

◼️ Frontier Club, 2700 Central Ave.; (501) 620-4000

7:30 p.m.: Kim Donnette Band

◼️ Los Roosters, 8091-A Airport Road (Bonnerdale); (870) 669-9946; losroosters.com

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Hillestad

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Dueling Pianos

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Chad Marshall Band

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: Brooklyn Fogel

NEW BLAINE

◼️ VFW Post 8383, 898 Arkansas 197 North; (816) 561-8655

2 p.m.-12 a.m.: Jordan Cullum, Pearson Brothers, Bronsonrofkahr, Rat Sass,

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club, 223 E. Front St.; (903) 824-7674

8 p.m.: Stevie Ray & the Deacon, The Cold Shot

◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster and Sports Bar

8 p.m.: Moss Brothers

◼️ Hopkins Icehouse, 301 E. Third St.; (903) 280-7553; hopkinsicehouse.com

7:30 p.m.: Alex & Liv

◼️ Whiskey River Country

9:30 p.m.: Mike Mayberry & the Slowhands

■ ■ ■ SUNDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Cannibal and Craft

6-9 p.m.: SYNRG, Keith Savage: Love Christmas show

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

◼️ River Bottom Winery

3 p.m.: The Live Wires

◼️ South on Main

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Trey Johnson

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8-11:45 p.m.: The Big Gay Christmas Special featuring Kitty Kouture & friends ($10-$60)

◼️ Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

6-10 p.m.: Arkansas Children's Hospital toy drive: Faustian, Shinfo, Priya, Mammoth Caravan, A Civil Servant

◼️ Little Rock Zoo, #1 Zoo Drive; (501) 666-2406

5:30 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Simmons Bank Arena

7 p.m.: Chris Tomlin, MercyMe ($27.75-$154)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

3 p.m.: Greg Ward & the Good Times Band, Nate Rolen, The No Quarter Band ($5)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Arlington Crystal Ballroom

3-5:45 p.m.: Stardust Big Band ($10)

◼️ Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine, 1105 Albert Pike Road; (5o1) 881-4049

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

■ ■ ■ MONDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Park Plaza, 6000 W. Markham St.; (501) 664-4956

11:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: CTK School Choir, Ruth Doyle Choir

■ ■ ■ TUESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ South on Main

7-9 p.m.: Open mic night with Joey Fanstar (bring your own instrument)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ El Padrino's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 1607 Albert Pike Road; (501) 623-2406

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Garland County Library, 1427 Malvern Ave.; (501) 623-4161

6-7:30 p.m.: Hot Springs Jazz Society — Christmas Jazz Concert

■ ■ ■ TICKETS ■ ■ ■

The Tedeschi Trucks Band performs at 8 p.m. April 28 in the Theater at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, and tickets, $39.50-$124.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com and the arena box office.

Kenny Chesney, with Kelsea Ballerini, performs April 22 at Simmons Bank Arena, in North Little Rock, and tickets, $53-$153, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Tanya Tucker performs at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at the EACC Fine Arts Center in Forrest City, and tickets, $44, went on sale Monday at eacc.edu, (870) 633-4480, Extension 352 and at the center box office at 1700 Newcastle Road in Forrest City.

Ben Rector performs April 27 at Robinson Center Performance Hall in Little Rock, and tickets, $29.95-$189, are on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Thursday to: arlivemusicscene@gmail.com



