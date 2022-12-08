Sections
LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Horton Heat to play The Hall; Orchestra returns to Simmons

by Jack W. Hill | Today at 1:31 a.m.
James C. Heath (left) is the Reverend Horton Heat, which is also the name of his “psychobilly” band from Texas. They’ll be at Little Rock’s The Hall on Friday night. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Thom Jackson)


■  ■  ■ TODAY ■  ■  ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Cannibal and Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com

8:30 p.m.: Butterfly

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse, 17707 Chenal Parkway; (501) 817-3971

6-9 p.m.: The Ken Wiley Tri0

◼️ Willy D's, 322 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons, Tom Kennedy

BENTON

◼️ Valhalla, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com

6-9 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

CABOT

◼️ Jay's Sandbar, 7607 John Harden Drive; (501) 690-0919

7 p.m.: Steve Boyster

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: Cory Cross

CLARKSVILLE

◼️ The Wrecked Canoe, 1100 E. Main St.; (479) 754-0092

6-9 p.m.: Chance Stanley

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge, 216 W. Van Buren; (479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com

5 p.m.: Los Roscoes

FORT SMITH

◼️ 5 Star Productions, 100 N. Eighth St.; (479) 783-7751

7:30 p.m.: The Cate Brothers ($52.50)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ The Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill, 4330 Central Ave., Suite A; (501) 525-1616

6:30-10 p.m.: Jocko

◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub (formerly Central Theater), 1008 Central Ave.; (501) 627-4075; centraltheatrehs.com

7 p.m.: Patti Savage & the OG Crew — open mic night featuring 3 Days Reign

◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; (501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ Woodlands Auditorium, 1101 DeSoto Blvd.; (479) 234-1311

7:30 p.m.: The Hot Springs Concert Band — Christmas concert ($15)

MORRILTON

◼️ Point Remove Brewing, 102 S. Crestliner St.; (501) 477-4080

5-9 p.m.: Kordsmeier

TEXARKANA

◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster and Sports Bar, 3324 State Line Ave.; (870) 774-5225

8 p.m.: Allan McEneaney & Kirt Connor

■  ■  ■ FRIDAY ■  ■  ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Dugan's Pub, 401 E. Third St.; (501) 244-0542

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Jay Hancock

◼️ The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St.; (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

8 p.m.: Reverend Horton Heat ($20-$30)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

7 p.m.: Steve Crump Band

◼️ JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Mister Lucky

◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com

6-11:45 p.m.: Bangin in the Rock Fest Night 1: Creeping Death, Fuming Mouth, Genocide Pact, Racetraitor, Maul, Severe Headwound, Open Kasket ($45; $80 weekend pass)

◼️ South on Main, 1304 Main St.; (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com

8-10 p.m.: Brian Nahlen Band ($10)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse, 17707 Chenal Parkway; (501) 817-3971

6-9 p.m.: The Eric Ware Duo

◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

8 p.m.: James McMurtry (sold out)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Chris Hatfield, Ryan Jackson

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St.; (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

9:30 p.m.: Marcus Pearson Band ($7)

◼️ Simmons Bank Arena, 1 Simmons Bank Arena Drive; (501) 975-9000; simmonsbankarena.com

7:30p.m.: Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts of Christmas Eve ($49-$99)

◼️ Spectator's, 1012 W. 34th St.; (501) 791-0990

7:30 p.m.: Bucket

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365; (501) 800-1123

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Flat Broke Band

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St.; (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Ed Bowman

◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8-11:30 p.m.: The Rusty Roosters ($5)

◼️ Taylor's Made Cafe, 283 Arkansas 365; (501) 470-3322

7:30-10:30 p.m.: Nate Turner

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19; (501) 205-0576

9 p.m.: The Karla Case Band

DARDANELLE

◼️ Front Street Grill, 115 S. Front St.; (479) 229-4458

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Huckleberry Jam

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Avery Waltz

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St.; (479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com

9 p.m.: Dylan Earl, Willi Carlisle, Jess Harp, Austin Cash ($20-$30)

FORT SMITH

◼️ The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave.; (479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com

8 p.m.: Austin Meade ($15-$18)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

9 p.m.: Kim Donnette Band

◼️ The Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Ryan Harmon

◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub

8 pm.: Fantasy Land Variety Show: Decades Tour

◼️ J&S Italian Villa Restaurant & Bar, 4332 Central Ave.; (501) 525-1121

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ The Ohio Club, 336 Central Ave.; (501) 627-0702

8 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Cliff & Susan

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-9 p.m.: Larry Pearson

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2800; mulekickmag.com

7-10 p.m.: Aaron Reynolds

MOUNTAIN HOME

◼️ Rapp's Barren Brewery, 601 S. Baker St.; (870) 424-7277; rappsbarrenbrewing.com

7-9 p.m.: Brandy Lee

PINE BLUFF

◼️ Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 Main St.; (870) 536-3375

5-7 p.m.: Josh Park Band

SEARCY

◼️ Elks Lodge 2247, 318 Evans St.; (501) 268-9737

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Exit Now

TEXARKANA

◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster and Sports Bar

8 p.m.: Alpha Dogs

◼️ Whiskey River Country, 310 E. 49th St.; (870) 773-4903

9:30 p.m.: The Jace Bryant Band

WASHINGTON

◼️ Old Washington Historic Park, 103 Franklin St.; (870) 983-2684

4:45-5:15 p.m.: Singing at Christmas in Candlelight

■  ■  ■ SATURDAY ■  ■  ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Dugan's Pub

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Jimi Gibbons

◼️ The Hall

8 p.m.: The Prince Experience ($20-$25)

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Covington Creek

◼️ Rev Room

3-11:45 p.m.: Bangin in the Rock Night 2 — Xbalba, Dead Heat, Fugitive, Terminal Nation, Tribal Gaze, Momentum, Gates to Hell, Morbid Visionz, Brat, Second Life, Gored Embrace, Kombat, Writhing Shadows, Condemn, Scorched Earth ($45)

◼️ River Bottom Winery, 13810 Combee Lane (Roland); (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

3-5 p.m.: Brian Ramsey

◼️ South on Main

8-10 p.m.: Cons of Formant ($10)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse, 17707 Chenal Parkway; (501) 817-3971

6-9 p.m.: The Clyde Pound Trio

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: James McMurtry (sold out)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

7 p.m.: Angie Clements' 10th annual Toys for Tots with Mayday by Midnight

CABOT

◼️ Censored Monkey, 7619 John Harden Drive; (501) 241-0921

9 p.m.: Boots Bailey & the Boys

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.: Sometimes Sideways

CALICO ROCK

◼️ Juniper's Back Door, 131 Main St.; (870) 916-2220

7-9 p.m.: David Blankenship & Chuck Hughes

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Get Off My Lawn

◼️ Kings Live Music

8-11:30 p.m.: Rachel Ammons ($5)

◼️ Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive; (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7-10 p.m.: Cameron Davis

◼️ Taylor's Made Cafe

9 p.m.: David Loving

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Tyler Kinch and Jon Bailey

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Alyssa Galvan

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

9 p.m.: Nick Shoulders, The Lostines, Chris Acker, Jude Brothers, Daiquiri Queens ($25)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, The Fountain Room, 239 Central Ave.; (501) 623-7771

5:30-8 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ The Big Chill

9 p.m.: Amie and the Slingerz

◼️ Crosswalk Bar & Club, 2714 Central Ave; (501) 463-9463

6 p.m.: GMG Band

◼️ Frontier Club, 2700 Central Ave.; (501) 620-4000

7:30 p.m.: Kim Donnette Band

◼️ Los Roosters, 8091-A Airport Road (Bonnerdale); (870) 669-9946; losroosters.com

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Hillestad

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Dueling Pianos

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Chad Marshall Band

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: Brooklyn Fogel

NEW BLAINE

◼️ VFW Post 8383, 898 Arkansas 197 North; (816) 561-8655

2 p.m.-12 a.m.: Jordan Cullum, Pearson Brothers, Bronsonrofkahr, Rat Sass,

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club, 223 E. Front St.; (903) 824-7674

8 p.m.: Stevie Ray & the Deacon, The Cold Shot

◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster and Sports Bar

8 p.m.: Moss Brothers

◼️ Hopkins Icehouse, 301 E. Third St.; (903) 280-7553; hopkinsicehouse.com

7:30 p.m.: Alex & Liv

◼️ Whiskey River Country

9:30 p.m.: Mike Mayberry & the Slowhands

■  ■  ■ SUNDAY ■  ■  ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Cannibal and Craft

6-9 p.m.: SYNRG, Keith Savage: Love Christmas show

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

◼️ River Bottom Winery

3 p.m.: The Live Wires

◼️ South on Main

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Trey Johnson

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8-11:45 p.m.: The Big Gay Christmas Special featuring Kitty Kouture & friends ($10-$60)

◼️ Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

6-10 p.m.: Arkansas Children's Hospital toy drive: Faustian, Shinfo, Priya, Mammoth Caravan, A Civil Servant

◼️ Little Rock Zoo, #1 Zoo Drive; (501) 666-2406

5:30 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Simmons Bank Arena

7 p.m.: Chris Tomlin, MercyMe ($27.75-$154)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

3 p.m.: Greg Ward & the Good Times Band, Nate Rolen, The No Quarter Band ($5)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Arlington Crystal Ballroom

3-5:45 p.m.: Stardust Big Band ($10)

◼️ Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine, 1105 Albert Pike Road; (5o1) 881-4049

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

■  ■  ■ MONDAY ■  ■  ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Park Plaza, 6000 W. Markham St.; (501) 664-4956

11:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: CTK School Choir, Ruth Doyle Choir

■  ■  ■ TUESDAY ■  ■  ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ South on Main

7-9 p.m.: Open mic night with Joey Fanstar (bring your own instrument)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ El Padrino's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 1607 Albert Pike Road; (501) 623-2406

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Garland County Library, 1427 Malvern Ave.; (501) 623-4161

6-7:30 p.m.: Hot Springs Jazz Society — Christmas Jazz Concert

■  ■  ■ TICKETS ■  ■  ■

The Tedeschi Trucks Band performs at 8 p.m. April 28 in the Theater at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, and tickets, $39.50-$124.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com and the arena box office.

Kenny Chesney, with Kelsea Ballerini, performs April 22 at Simmons Bank Arena, in North Little Rock, and tickets, $53-$153, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Tanya Tucker performs at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at the EACC Fine Arts Center in Forrest City, and tickets, $44, went on sale Monday at eacc.edu, (870) 633-4480, Extension 352 and at the center box office at 1700 Newcastle Road in Forrest City.

Ben Rector performs April 27 at Robinson Center Performance Hall in Little Rock, and tickets, $29.95-$189, are on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Thursday to: arlivemusicscene@gmail.com


