LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Horton Heat to play The Hall; Orchestra returns to Simmons

■ ■ ■ TODAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Cannibal and Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com
8:30 p.m.: Butterfly
◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse, 17707 Chenal Parkway; (501) 817-3971
6-9 p.m.: The Ken Wiley Tri0
◼️ Willy D's, 322 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons, Tom Kennedy
BENTON
◼️ Valhalla, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com
6-9 p.m.: Christine DeMeo
CABOT
◼️ Jay's Sandbar, 7607 John Harden Drive; (501) 690-0919
7 p.m.: Steve Boyster
CAMDEN
◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com
7 p.m.: Cory Cross
CLARKSVILLE
◼️ The Wrecked Canoe, 1100 E. Main St.; (479) 754-0092
6-9 p.m.: Chance Stanley
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge, 216 W. Van Buren; (479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com
5 p.m.: Los Roscoes
FORT SMITH
◼️ 5 Star Productions, 100 N. Eighth St.; (479) 783-7751
7:30 p.m.: The Cate Brothers ($52.50)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ The Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill, 4330 Central Ave., Suite A; (501) 525-1616
6:30-10 p.m.: Jocko
◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub (formerly Central Theater), 1008 Central Ave.; (501) 627-4075; centraltheatrehs.com
7 p.m.: Patti Savage & the OG Crew — open mic night featuring 3 Days Reign
◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; (501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com
6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ Woodlands Auditorium, 1101 DeSoto Blvd.; (479) 234-1311
7:30 p.m.: The Hot Springs Concert Band — Christmas concert ($15)
MORRILTON
◼️ Point Remove Brewing, 102 S. Crestliner St.; (501) 477-4080
5-9 p.m.: Kordsmeier
TEXARKANA
◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster and Sports Bar, 3324 State Line Ave.; (870) 774-5225
8 p.m.: Allan McEneaney & Kirt Connor
■ ■ ■ FRIDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Dugan's Pub, 401 E. Third St.; (501) 244-0542
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Jay Hancock
◼️ The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St.; (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com
8 p.m.: Reverend Horton Heat ($20-$30)
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com
7 p.m.: Steve Crump Band
◼️ JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Mister Lucky
◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com
6-11:45 p.m.: Bangin in the Rock Fest Night 1: Creeping Death, Fuming Mouth, Genocide Pact, Racetraitor, Maul, Severe Headwound, Open Kasket ($45; $80 weekend pass)
◼️ South on Main, 1304 Main St.; (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com
8-10 p.m.: Brian Nahlen Band ($10)
◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse, 17707 Chenal Parkway; (501) 817-3971
6-9 p.m.: The Eric Ware Duo
◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com
8 p.m.: James McMurtry (sold out)
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Chris Hatfield, Ryan Jackson
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St.; (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com
9:30 p.m.: Marcus Pearson Band ($7)
◼️ Simmons Bank Arena, 1 Simmons Bank Arena Drive; (501) 975-9000; simmonsbankarena.com
7:30p.m.: Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts of Christmas Eve ($49-$99)
◼️ Spectator's, 1012 W. 34th St.; (501) 791-0990
7:30 p.m.: Bucket
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365; (501) 800-1123
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Flat Broke Band
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St.; (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Ed Bowman
◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com
8-11:30 p.m.: The Rusty Roosters ($5)
◼️ Taylor's Made Cafe, 283 Arkansas 365; (501) 470-3322
7:30-10:30 p.m.: Nate Turner
◼️ TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19; (501) 205-0576
9 p.m.: The Karla Case Band
DARDANELLE
◼️ Front Street Grill, 115 S. Front St.; (479) 229-4458
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Huckleberry Jam
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
7 p.m.: Avery Waltz
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St.; (479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com
9 p.m.: Dylan Earl, Willi Carlisle, Jess Harp, Austin Cash ($20-$30)
FORT SMITH
◼️ The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave.; (479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com
8 p.m.: Austin Meade ($15-$18)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com
9 p.m.: Kim Donnette Band
◼️ The Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill
7:30-11:30 p.m.: Ryan Harmon
◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub
8 pm.: Fantasy Land Variety Show: Decades Tour
◼️ J&S Italian Villa Restaurant & Bar, 4332 Central Ave.; (501) 525-1121
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ The Ohio Club, 336 Central Ave.; (501) 627-0702
8 p.m.: Christine DeMeo
◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com
9 p.m-1 a.m.: Cliff & Susan
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com
7-9 p.m.: Larry Pearson
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2800; mulekickmag.com
7-10 p.m.: Aaron Reynolds
MOUNTAIN HOME
◼️ Rapp's Barren Brewery, 601 S. Baker St.; (870) 424-7277; rappsbarrenbrewing.com
7-9 p.m.: Brandy Lee
PINE BLUFF
◼️ Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 Main St.; (870) 536-3375
5-7 p.m.: Josh Park Band
SEARCY
◼️ Elks Lodge 2247, 318 Evans St.; (501) 268-9737
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Exit Now
TEXARKANA
◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster and Sports Bar
8 p.m.: Alpha Dogs
◼️ Whiskey River Country, 310 E. 49th St.; (870) 773-4903
9:30 p.m.: The Jace Bryant Band
WASHINGTON
◼️ Old Washington Historic Park, 103 Franklin St.; (870) 983-2684
4:45-5:15 p.m.: Singing at Christmas in Candlelight
■ ■ ■ SATURDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Dugan's Pub
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Jimi Gibbons
◼️ The Hall
8 p.m.: The Prince Experience ($20-$25)
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Covington Creek
◼️ Rev Room
3-11:45 p.m.: Bangin in the Rock Night 2 — Xbalba, Dead Heat, Fugitive, Terminal Nation, Tribal Gaze, Momentum, Gates to Hell, Morbid Visionz, Brat, Second Life, Gored Embrace, Kombat, Writhing Shadows, Condemn, Scorched Earth ($45)
◼️ River Bottom Winery, 13810 Combee Lane (Roland); (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com
3-5 p.m.: Brian Ramsey
◼️ South on Main
8-10 p.m.: Cons of Formant ($10)
◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse, 17707 Chenal Parkway; (501) 817-3971
6-9 p.m.: The Clyde Pound Trio
◼️ White Water Tavern
8 p.m.: James McMurtry (sold out)
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Four Quarter Bar
7 p.m.: Angie Clements' 10th annual Toys for Tots with Mayday by Midnight
CABOT
◼️ Censored Monkey, 7619 John Harden Drive; (501) 241-0921
9 p.m.: Boots Bailey & the Boys
CADDO VALLEY
◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com
8 p.m.: Sometimes Sideways
CALICO ROCK
◼️ Juniper's Back Door, 131 Main St.; (870) 916-2220
7-9 p.m.: David Blankenship & Chuck Hughes
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Get Off My Lawn
◼️ Kings Live Music
8-11:30 p.m.: Rachel Ammons ($5)
◼️ Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive; (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com
7-10 p.m.: Cameron Davis
◼️ Taylor's Made Cafe
9 p.m.: David Loving
◼️ TC's Midtown Grill
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Tyler Kinch and Jon Bailey
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
7 p.m.: Alyssa Galvan
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ George's Majestic Lounge
9 p.m.: Nick Shoulders, The Lostines, Chris Acker, Jude Brothers, Daiquiri Queens ($25)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, The Fountain Room, 239 Central Ave.; (501) 623-7771
5:30-8 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ The Big Chill
9 p.m.: Amie and the Slingerz
◼️ Crosswalk Bar & Club, 2714 Central Ave; (501) 463-9463
6 p.m.: GMG Band
◼️ Frontier Club, 2700 Central Ave.; (501) 620-4000
7:30 p.m.: Kim Donnette Band
◼️ Los Roosters, 8091-A Airport Road (Bonnerdale); (870) 669-9946; losroosters.com
7:30-11:30 p.m.: Hillestad
◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn
9 p.m-1 a.m.: Dueling Pianos
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive
7-10 p.m.: Chad Marshall Band
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick
7-10 p.m.: Brooklyn Fogel
NEW BLAINE
◼️ VFW Post 8383, 898 Arkansas 197 North; (816) 561-8655
2 p.m.-12 a.m.: Jordan Cullum, Pearson Brothers, Bronsonrofkahr, Rat Sass,
TEXARKANA
◼️ 1923 Banana Club, 223 E. Front St.; (903) 824-7674
8 p.m.: Stevie Ray & the Deacon, The Cold Shot
◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster and Sports Bar
8 p.m.: Moss Brothers
◼️ Hopkins Icehouse, 301 E. Third St.; (903) 280-7553; hopkinsicehouse.com
7:30 p.m.: Alex & Liv
◼️ Whiskey River Country
9:30 p.m.: Mike Mayberry & the Slowhands
■ ■ ■ SUNDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Cannibal and Craft
6-9 p.m.: SYNRG, Keith Savage: Love Christmas show
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session
◼️ River Bottom Winery
3 p.m.: The Live Wires
◼️ South on Main
11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Trey Johnson
◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com
8-11:45 p.m.: The Big Gay Christmas Special featuring Kitty Kouture & friends ($10-$60)
◼️ Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com
6-10 p.m.: Arkansas Children's Hospital toy drive: Faustian, Shinfo, Priya, Mammoth Caravan, A Civil Servant
◼️ Little Rock Zoo, #1 Zoo Drive; (501) 666-2406
5:30 p.m.: Christine DeMeo
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Simmons Bank Arena
7 p.m.: Chris Tomlin, MercyMe ($27.75-$154)
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
3 p.m.: Greg Ward & the Good Times Band, Nate Rolen, The No Quarter Band ($5)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ Arlington Crystal Ballroom
3-5:45 p.m.: Stardust Big Band ($10)
◼️ Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine, 1105 Albert Pike Road; (5o1) 881-4049
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
■ ■ ■ MONDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Park Plaza, 6000 W. Markham St.; (501) 664-4956
11:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: CTK School Choir, Ruth Doyle Choir
■ ■ ■ TUESDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ South on Main
7-9 p.m.: Open mic night with Joey Fanstar (bring your own instrument)
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ El Padrino's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 1607 Albert Pike Road; (501) 623-2406
6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ Garland County Library, 1427 Malvern Ave.; (501) 623-4161
6-7:30 p.m.: Hot Springs Jazz Society — Christmas Jazz Concert
■ ■ ■ TICKETS ■ ■ ■
The Tedeschi Trucks Band performs at 8 p.m. April 28 in the Theater at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, and tickets, $39.50-$124.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com and the arena box office.
Kenny Chesney, with Kelsea Ballerini, performs April 22 at Simmons Bank Arena, in North Little Rock, and tickets, $53-$153, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
Tanya Tucker performs at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at the EACC Fine Arts Center in Forrest City, and tickets, $44, went on sale Monday at eacc.edu, (870) 633-4480, Extension 352 and at the center box office at 1700 Newcastle Road in Forrest City.
Ben Rector performs April 27 at Robinson Center Performance Hall in Little Rock, and tickets, $29.95-$189, are on sale at Ticketmaster.com.
To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Thursday to: arlivemusicscene@gmail.com