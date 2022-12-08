How the Hoop Hogs can overcome loss of Brazile

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Basketball Podcast of Mid-America
How the Hoop Hogs can overcome loss of BrazileToday at 4:28 p.m.
Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile (center) is helped from the court by Ronnie Brewer (left) and Dave Richardson of the Razorbacks’ staff during Tuesday night’s game against North Carolina-Greensboro. Brazile suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will miss the rest of the season. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT