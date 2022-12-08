Jefferson Medical Center earns awards

Jefferson Regional Medical Center recently earned multiple awards at the 2022 meeting of the Arkansas Hospital Association.

Brian Thomas, JRMC president and chief executive officer, received the Alan A. Weintraub Memorial Award, the AHA's highest award bestowed on an individual, according to a news release.

Peter Austin, senior vice president/chief operating officer, received the American College of Healthcare Executives Regent's Award for Senior Level Healthcare Executive, and Quality Director Erin Bolton received the Distinguished Service Award for her leadership during the covid pandemic.

JRMC also received two Diamond Awards, a competition sponsored by the AHA and the Arkansas Society for Healthcare Marketing and Public Relations. The hospital won a Total Campaign award for development of a radiology advertising campaign, and a writing award for an article on covid response for the AHA magazine.

The marketing team members include Chief Experience Officer Wendy Talbot, Marketing Director Jamie McCombs, Marketing Manager Glenn Crain, Communications Specialist Lisa Rhodes, and Social Media/Web Specialist Ruth Ann Nutt.