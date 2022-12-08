Lady Lions struggle against USF Dons with head scorer out

Missing Maori Davenport for the third straight game, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff women’s basketball team struggled to shoot well from the floor while the University of San Francisco posted a 94-66 win over the Lady Lions on Wednesday at USF’s War Memorial Gym.

Davenport, the team’s leading scorer, has not been with the Lady Lions (1-8) during their California swing for undisclosed reasons. That has left the team without two transfers from Southeastern Conference schools, as preseason SWAC Player of the Year Zaay Green has yet to play this season due to an undisclosed injury.

Raziya Potter, from nearby Tracy, Calif., led the Lady Lions with 14 points. She made 5 of 10 field goals and 3 of 3 free throws.

Maya Peat had 13 points and 7 rebounds, and Demetria Shephard scored 12 points in the loss.

UAPB made only 22 of 68 field-goal attempts (32.4%), including 2 of 18 from 3-point range, and made 20 of 28 free throws (71.4%).

Ioanna Krimili scored 26 points in 28 minutes of action for the Dons (8-2) of the West Coast Conference. She shot 10 for 17 from the floor in 28 minutes of action.

Jasmine Gayles had 18 points, Deb Dos Santos 17 and Kennedy Dickie 16 for the Dons.

San Francisco shot the ball so well, 11 of its final 13 field-goal attempts were made. The Dons finished 34 for 67 from the floor (50.7%), but were only 5 of 19 from the perimeter, and made 21 of 29 free throws (72.4%).

USF led 18-13 after one quarter, 37-23 at halftime and 60-40 after the third period.

UAPB has lost six straight games since beating Philander Smith College on Nov. 15 and will try to end the skid Dec. 19 at home against the University of Central Arkansas. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.