Put your anger away

As I walk through stores and drive in traffic this holiday season, I think about how happy I am to prepare for friends and family to visit. I have the honor of giving gifts to the ones I love and I get to see so many cheerful kids excited with the wonder of the holiday.

Then I observe the angry people waiting in line at the store. The nasty words and comments they say to the cashiers. The cars weaving in and out of traffic, honking horns, giving people the proverbial bird. The holiday season brings out the ugly in so many.

Perhaps the cashier you yelled at is doing a job that they were told to do and in the way they were taught. Maybe they messed up, but at times so do you. Maybe the car you almost ran off the road or you screamed at had children in it who saw you acting like a dramatic spoiled brat.

We seem to be so entitled and we seem to think the world should revolve around us.

Stop what you are doing. Sit back and watch the way people treat each other. Smile at someone. You have no idea what they are going through. Death, hunger, abuse or any number of heartbreaks. Take time to say "Thank you," and put your phone down when you are doing business. Pay attention to the person waiting on you.

This, my friend, is what makes the holiday so amazing. Putting a smile on someone's face is the biggest reward. Slow down and smell the gingerbread.

LORNA DEVILLE-HALE

Jacksonville

Don't really value life

It breaks my heart that so many Arkansans vote for individuals who claim to value life, politicians who regularly vote against bills that would assure that the lives they have forced into existence can be sustainable, thereby also raising already soaring maternal health risks.

They vote against the Child Tax Credit, against funding universal pre-K, against mandatory family leave, and against the contraception that could have avoided unwanted pregnancies. They vote against universal affordable health-care access. They vote against Medicaid expansion for vulnerable children and adults with serious lifelong medical issues. They vote against policies and increased funding that would improve a failing foster-care system. They vote against funding public education, in favor of charter schools that often play by different rules and have less governmental oversight.

I understand the concerns of many of those who call themselves pro-life, although I maintain that individual choice of a pregnant girl or woman for her own future should be at the very least equally important. I wish that the voters and politicians could look beyond the birth canal and focus on the myriad failings in a political system that regularly makes life for children and families less viable.

Only when elected Republican politicians actually vote in ways that protect and nurture the children that they are forcing to be born (many with parents unprepared to care for them) should they be allowed to truly call themselves pro-life. Until then, the voters that elect them and the politicians they elect are living a lie. They are assuring myriad adverse childhood experiences with lifelong impacts to the child and to society at large. Will they ever understand that?

MARY REMMEL WOHLLEB

Little Rock

Victimhood culture

Out in west Texas there were several families whose last name was Dow. And the menfolk were saturated with the Y chromosome so that nearly all of the offspring were male. Ultimately the entire football squad was chosen from that clan.

They were coarse individuals--didn't care who they injured while playing football, or how badly they were hurt. In fact, their own teammates became targets of their mayhem at times. What was the name of their team, you ask? The Callous Dowboys, what else?

When I hear individuals who probably had committed a crime and thus came under investigation, which seemed likely to lead to prosecution, and they begin whining about being a "victim," I think of the story about a boy who murdered his parents then begged the judge for mercy because he was an orphan.

LEE WADDELL

Clinton