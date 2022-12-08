LR police identify victim of shooting

Little Rock police on Wednesday released the name of the man shot and killed Tuesday afternoon on Markham Street in west Little Rock.

Shortly after responding to a report of a shooting at 11400 W. Markham St., officers located a man, later identified as Ja'Markeise Gage, 18, of Little Rock, fatally shot at the intersection of West Markham Street and Chenal Parkway, according to an incident report.

Gage was found in a vehicle, police spokesman Mark Edwards previously said.

Officers who went to the address where the the shooting was first reported found several spent shell casings, the report says. Edwards has said that the parking lot of the Goodwill Industries of Arkansas store near that address was being treated as the shooting scene.

No suspect information had been released in the killing as of Wednesday.