Marvell-Elaine School District heading for annexation with another system

The Arkansas Board of Education on Thursday denied the Marvell-Elaine School District’s request to operate with fewer than 350 students, putting the Phillips County district on a path to be annexed to one or more other districts in 2023.

The board voted 8-0 to deny the district’s proposed enrollment waiver after a lengthy presentation by state leaders on inadequate staffing and poor quality instruction in the district that last month was classified as being Level 5/in need of intensive support. That is the highest level of state-provided academic support to districts under the state’s school accountability plan.

Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key said that the Marvell-Elaine district — which has 302 students this year — will have until next March to identify a partner school district or districts with which to consolidate.

Ultimately, the state Board of Education must either approve any proposed partnership offered by the district or select a different consolidation plan for Marvell-Elaine by May 1.

Division of Elementary and Secondary Education Deputy Commissioners Stacy Smith and Ivy Pfeffer detailed for the Education Board the concerns with the district.

Pfeffer noted that most of the secondary school faculty members are virtual teachers and that a majority of the elementary school teachers are not state-licensed teachers.

Smith, who heads the state’s Office of Coordinated Support and Services for aiding struggling districts, said that the literacy instruction she observed was the poorest she has seen in her experience of frequently visiting academically struggling schools.

In multiple classrooms, Smith said, she saw students who were not where they should be in terms of achievement and instruction that was not sufficient to close the gap. She said she observed teachers who, if she was a principal, she would place on an action plan to improve or not have them in her school.

Marvell-Elaine Superintendent Katina Ray, who became the district’s chief in July following the death last year of Superintendent Henry Anderson, noted that the district had only been classified 10 days before as a Level 5 system in need of intensive support. Ray asked that the district be given more time to see what the additional state support could do for the district.

Earlier Thursday, the board granted waivers of the minimum 350-student enrollment requirement to the Guy-Perkins, Augusta, Shirley, Strong-Huttig and Western Yell County districts. Unlike the Marvell-Elaine district, none of those districts are classified as needing Level 5 intensive support.

They also met other criteria set in a 2015 state law to qualify for the waiver. Those criteria allow a waiver of the enrollment minimum if a district is not in fiscal or facility distress, meets state accreditation standards for schools and the school board has passed a resolution saying that a waiver is in the best interest of students in regard to transportation that would otherwise be required to attend a different campus.