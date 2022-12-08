



• Time Magazine on Wednesday named Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy its person of the year -- "for proving that courage can be as contagious as fear." Editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal said the choice -- alongside "the spirit of Ukraine" -- was "the most clear-cut in memory." "Whether the battle for Ukraine fills one with hope or with fear, the world marched to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's beat in 2022," he said. A comedian-turned-politician who was elected to lead Ukraine in 2019, Zelenskyy has worked ceaselessly since Russia's invasion began in February to inspire his country's resistance and marshal international support. Felsenthal said Zelenskyy's decision when the war started "not to flee Kyiv but to stay and rally support was fateful." "For proving that courage can be as contagious as fear, for stirring people and nations to come together in defense of freedom, for reminding the world of the fragility of democracy -- and of peace -- Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the spirit of Ukraine are TIME's 2022 Person of the Year," he said. The magazine also highlighted people said to embody the spirit of Ukraine, including engineer Oleg Kutkov, who helped keep the country connected; Olga Rudenko, editor of the Kyiv Independent; and British combat surgeon David Nott.

• Michelle Yeoh was named Time Magazine's 2022 Icon of the Year, highlighting a 40-year acting career that includes this year's "Everything Everywhere All at Once," a surreal action-drama for which she's a favorite for an Oscar nomination. Yeoh told Time that during her career she had to resist a Hollywood that offered her parts that were stereotypes of Asians or harmful tropes of Asian women. "It shouldn't be about my race, but it has been a battle," Yeoh said. "At least let me try." Years before landing her first Hollywood role, Yeoh, 60, was already an icon in Asia. She had starred in popular Hong Kong action films throughout the late 1980s and '90s, becoming famous for doing her own stunts. She crossed over to American cinema with the 1997 James Bond film "Tomorrow Never Dies," in which she plays Bond's equal. She continued to win over American audiences with supporting roles in "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon," "The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor," "Kung Fu Panda 2," several Marvel films and "Crazy Rich Asians." But it wasn't until this past year that Hollywood began to recognize her as a top-billed actor, seen for her acting abilities beyond what white audiences expect of Asian performers. In "Everything Everywhere All at Once," she stars as Evelyn Quan Wang, the universe-jumping owner of a struggling laundromat. In a GQ interview that went viral on social media, a tearful Yeoh said the role "was something I had been waiting for for a long time," to show audiences "what I am capable of."





Michelle Yeoh arrives at the Governors Awards on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)





