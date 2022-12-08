Southwest investors

see dividends return

DALLAS -- Southwest Airlines said Wednesday that it is bringing back dividends for shareholders, which it suspended when the pandemic all but shut down the airline business in early 2020.

Dallas-based Southwest said in a regulatory filing that it will pay a quarterly dividend of 18 cents per share on Jan. 31.

The move comes as air travel rebounds and U.S. airlines return to profitability because of full planes and higher fares than a year ago.

Southwest has posted the highest net income among U.S. airlines in the first nine months of this year, reporting a $759 million profit in that span.

The airline said the decision to restore the dividend reflected demand for travel and the company's financial results since March. Executives said the trend of strong bookings is likely to spill into 2023 despite consumers facing high inflation and economic uncertainty.

"So far we are seeing no signs of a slowdown in travel demand," Chief Financial Officer Tammy Romo said.

U.S. airlines were barred from paying dividends until October, as a condition of taking $54 billion in federal pandemic aid.

-- The Associated Press

Walmart exec warns

of shoplifting effects

Increased reports of shoplifting at some Walmart stores have the retailer considering store closings and could lead to higher prices if the problem continues, Walmart Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon said Tuesday.

"Theft is an issue," McMillon said in an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box" program. "It's higher than what it has historically been."

"We've got safety measures, security measures that we've put in place by store location. I think local law enforcement being staffed and being a good partner is part of that equation," McMillon said. He said there could be store closures if prosecutors don't address the problem, responding to a question about how shoplifting cases are being handled.

"If that's not corrected over time, prices will be higher, and/or stores will close," McMillon said.

"It's really city by city, location by location. It's store managers working with local law enforcement and we've got great relationships there for the most part," he said.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Day's 4.97 gain gets

index up to 822.59

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 822.59, up 4.97.

"The S&P 500 Index closed lower for a fifth consecutive session as the communication services and information technology sectors underperformed on rising fears of a recession spurred by higher interest rates," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.