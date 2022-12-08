BASEBALL

Cubs add RHP Taillon

The Chicago Cubs have added Jameson Taillon to their rotation, agreeing to a four-year contract with the right-hander that is worth roughly $68 million. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because it was pending a physical. The Cubs haven't formally announced the move, but President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer said the team has been looking at Taillon for a long time. The 31-year-old Taillon is coming off a solid season with the New York Yankees, going 14-5 with a 3.91 ERA. He matched his career high with 32 starts and worked 177 1/3 innings, his best total since he logged 191 innings in 2018. The move puts Taillon back in the NL Central after he began his career with Pittsburgh. Taillon made his major league debut in 2016 and went 29-24 with a 3.67 ERA in 82 starts in his first four seasons with the Pirates.

Red Sox find a closer

Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to bounce back after it finished last in the AL East this season with a 78-84 record. The Red Sox went 92-70 in 2021 and lost to Houston in the AL Championship Series. Jansen spent his first 12 seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, winning a World Series title in 2020. The right-hander signed a $16 million, one-year contract with Atlanta in March.

BASKETBALL

Michigan PG out for season

Michigan point guard Jaelin Llewellyn is out for the rest of the season with an injured left knee and is expected to have surgery next month. Wolverines Coach Juwan Howard made the announcement Wednesday, three days after Llewellyn was hurt in a loss to Kentucky in London. Llewellyn transferred to Michigan from Princeton last spring. Llewellyn averaged 7.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists in eight games at Michigan. He was an All-Ivy League player last season and averaged nearly 16 points over three seasons at Princeton.

FOOTBALL

Vikings' CB heads to IR

The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve Wednesday after his most recent concussion, meaning the rookie must sit out at least the next four games. The roster move was made to make room for cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who was designated for return from injured reserve following a four-game absence because of an ankle injury. Evans started two of the four games that Dantzler missed. He was sidelined by a concussion for the other two, before a recurrence of the head injury in Minnesota's most recent game. Coach Kevin O'Connell said that was the third concussion Evans has had since joining the Vikings as a fourth-round draft pick out of Missouri.

Browns sign linebacker

The Browns found a linebacker to plug into the middle of their defense. Cleveland signed veteran Reggie Ragland from Las Vegas' practice squad on Wednesday, a move necessitated by losing Sione Takitaki for the season with a knee injury sustained last weekend in a win over Houston. Takitaki was placed on injured reserve. He is the third starting middle linebacker to suffer a season-ending injury, following Anthony Walker Jr. and Jacob Phillips. The Browns also placed wide receiver Anthony Schwartz on injured reserve with a concussion. Schwartz, whose career has been slowed by injuries, also got hurt in the game at Houston. The 6-2, 252-pound Ragland gives the Browns needed interior size and experience. A second-round pick out of Alabama by Buffalo in 2016, Ragland has made 47 starts and played in 75 NFL games. He made nine starts for the Giants last season.

Levis to skip bowl game

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis announced Wednesday on social media he will declare for the NFL Draft and skip the Wildcats' upcoming Music City Bowl against Iowa. Projected as a first-round selection next spring, Levis completed 65% of his passes for 2,406 yards and 19 touchdowns with 10 interceptions in 11 games for Kentucky (7-5). The Penn State transfer won 17 games over two seasons at Kentucky.

Louisville to hire Brohm

Louisville is finalizing a deal to hire Purdue's Jeff Brohm as its next head coach, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement and an announcement from the schools had not been finalized. The university scheduled a news conference for today "regarding the football program's leadership." Brohm, 51, would replace Scott Satterfield, who abruptly left the Cardinals on Monday after four seasons to become Cincinnati's coach. The Louisville native and former Cardinal quarterback Brohm is 66-44 lifetime and 36-34 at Purdue, which he guided to the Big Ten Conference West title this season before the Boilermakers (8-5) lost to No. 2 Michigan in the conference championship game. The Boilermakers are headed to the Citrus Bowl a season after winning the Music City Bowl.