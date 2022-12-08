OPINION | Lisa Kelley-Gibbs: Old blind dog part of lesson that moments matter

My beloved Baxter paces in front of the stove while I stir his food. How he knows it's his food is beyond me, as it's only turkey, peas and carrots at this point. It could be the start of a tasty turkey pot pie or a terrible chili. But somehow, his nose knows, and he eagerly awaits the fulfillment of his desires -- which, for an old blind dog, is forever tied to his next meal.

The process takes a while, and the mash must cool before I fold in the other ingredients, divide it into containers and let Bax lick the remnants. On cold winter days, I stick the pot outside and let Mother Nature be my sous chef. Once the pot is on the porch, I come inside and go about my day.

Bax does not go about his day. He bellows in frustration that what he wants most is behind a door he can't open. We discuss the matter, as only a beloved mutt and his Owner Dear can.

"My food," he begins, "is ever so far away. You could have given it to me when I asked you for it. Yet you took it further away, knowing I cherish it so. Why, if you love me, would you do that?"

"Because," I reply, scooping him tightly in my arms. "I could give you the turkey, peas and carrots now, and it would not harm you. But because I love you THIS much, I want you to have the best. If you trust me, what awaits you around the corner is far better than what you think you want now."

Bax howls and finally relents into a pile on the floor, unable force his world to bend.

Last weekend, Trapper John and I traveled to Dallas to visit his best friend. The college fraternity brothers easily fall into their familiar chatter. But there's a cloud overhead. His friend's bride has been diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's. She's young and beautiful, and pieces of her slip away every day. The sweethearts are going above and beyond to create memories together -- times she enjoys in the moment and he will remember in the next. It is beautiful and painful.

Many of us find ourselves in positions we desperately want to change, and the holidays (and social media) can magnify those desires when we see others with "perfect" lives. Marriages are in rough patches, kids are wayward, parents are ailing, jobs are lost, and bills are due. We howl for knees to hold us up and loved ones to come back. If only the Great Opposable Thumb of the universe would open the door and get our pot of desires off the porch! Doesn't He hear us?

I choose to believe He does. I'm guilty of trying to turn a page with taffy stuck to my finger, so anxious to get to the next chapter I refuse to savor this one. Leave it to an old blind dog to remind me that prayers do not fall on deaf ears. Because we are loved THIS much.