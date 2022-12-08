100 YEARS AGO Dec. 8, 1922

EL DORADO — Th e woods and oil pools north of Smackover again tonight are a sheet of flames. Hardly had the residents of that city time to accustom themselves to the darkness from the extinguishing yesterday of the monster burning well, which roared until it could be heard for miles and could be seen much further, than they were to have sensation in the form of an oil fire. Lightning this afternoon struck and set fire to a huge pit of oil belonging to the North American Oil Company on the Laney lease, in 31-15-15. This oil was bought from the Morris-Marrinces a few days ago for $250,000, according to reports. Early efforts were made to siphon the oil out from the pits, but this did little good since there was no place to drain it to.

50 YEARS AGO Dec. 8, 1972

The Little Rock Planning Commission Thursday recommended that a 15.5 acre tract of land in the 10300 and 10400 blocks of West Markham Street be rezoned from A residential, for multifamily development. The tract is northeast of intersection of West Markham and Interstate 430 and just west of Ellis Acres. Several residents of Ellis Acres appeared before the Commission in opposition to the proposed rezoning. The planning staff recommended that the property within 300 feet of West Markham be rezoned to MF 24, and that the rest of the tract be rezoned to MF 6. The Commission endorsed the recommendation, and the proposal now will go before the city Board of Directors.

25 YEARS AGO Dec. 8, 1997

After years of preparation Arkansas State University will unveil its first Ph.D. program in the fall semester of 1998. The state Higher Education Coordinating Board approved two new doctoral programs Sunday, the first in environmental science at ASU, and the second in environmental dynamics at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. ASU President Leslie Wyatt said having a Ph.D program “establishes Arkansas State in terms of credibility within the university community.” The new three-year program contains four sub-disciplines: environmental biology, environmental chemistry, agricultural resource management and environmental planning.

10 YEARS AGO Dec. 8, 2012

Arkansas Children’s Hospital plans to create a center and an endowed research chair in honor of President and Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Bates, who announced his retirement Friday. Donors have contributed $3 million to endow the project, and hospital fundraisers plan to continue their work as Bates prepares to leave his post June 30. The leader of the Jonathan R. Bates, MD Center for Patient and Professional Advocacy will use funds generated by the endowment to implement new hospital policies and training that will improve patient care, reduce costs and improve children’s health, said Tom Baxter, chairman of the hospital’s board.