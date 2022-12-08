PepsiCo trimming corporate workers

PepsiCo is cutting hundreds of corporate jobs at its North American snacks and beverage divisions, according to a news report, making it the latest large employer to scale back its white-collar workforce.

It's also a sign that significant layoffs have extended beyond the tech and media sectors as companies brace for a tighter economic environment, according to the Wall Street Journal report, which cites people familiar with the matter and internal documents.

Some of the country's largest employers, including Walmart, Amazon and Facebook parent Meta Platforms, have recently slashed thousands of white-collar jobs. That's on top of heavy job reductions in the media world, including CNN and Gannett newspapers.

The PepsiCo cuts will occur within its beverage business based in Purchase, N.Y., as well as its snacks and packaged food business, headquartered in Chicago and Plano, Texas, the report said.

A memo to staff explained the layoffs were meant "to simplify the organization so we can operate more efficiently," the Journal reported.

PepsiCo, which makes snacks like Doritos and Lays in addition to soft drinks, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Washington Post.

Editor's note: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.