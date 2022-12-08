The nation in brief: Power mostly restored in North Carolina

Power mostly restored in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Duke Energy completed repairs Wednesday on electric substation equipment damaged in shootings over the weekend in central North Carolina.

Almost all households in Moore County had regained power as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to Duke Energy's outage map. A peak of more than 45,000 customers lost power over the weekend.

Authorities have said the outages began shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday night after one or more people drove up to two substations, breached the gates and opened fire on them.

In a statement on its website, Duke Energy said all of the equipment damaged in the attack has been fixed or replaced. The company said customers gradually got power back throughout the day as it finished testing and restoration.

Police have not released a motive or said what kind of gun was used in the attack. But Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields told reporters Monday that whoever was responsible "knew exactly what they were doing to ... cause the outage that they did."

The FBI posted a notice Wednesday seeking information related to the investigation.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced that the state, county and Duke Energy were offering combined rewards of up to $75,000 total for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the attack.

"An attack on our critical infrastructure will not be tolerated," Cooper said in a statement Wednesday.

5 men to face trial in kidnapping plot

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- Five men were turned over for trial Wednesday on charges involving a foiled plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Michael Null, William Null, Eric Molitor and Shawn Fix, all from Michigan, are accused of providing material support for terrorist acts as well as a gun crime. Brian Higgins of Wisconsin was charged with providing material support for terrorist acts.

District Judge Michael Stepka ruled that evidence presented in a preliminary hearing justified a trial in Antrim County, where Whitmer's Elk Rapids vacation home is located. Prosecutors say four of the defendants scouted the house and surroundings, and there was talk of blowing up a bridge to keep police away.

"They knew what they were doing," Stepka said. "They were all involved in the plot to kidnap the governor."

He added later, "There is clearly a criminal conspiracy here."

Stepka entered not-guilty pleas on the defendants' behalf. The trial will be conducted in circuit court. No date was set, but a pretrial conference was scheduled for Dec. 19.

Fourteen people -- six in federal court, eight in state courts -- were arrested in October 2020 and charged with backing the scheme.

Lift gun-law block, Oregon AG asks court

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Oregon's attorney general Wednesday asked the state Supreme Court to overturn a lower-court judge's decision and allow a voter-approved gun law to take effect this week.

The measure, which includes a ban on the sale and transfer of high-capacity magazines, was due to take effect today, but Harney County Judge Robert Raschio blocked it Tuesday, just hours after a federal court ruled in favor of the law.

The Oregon Department of Justice argued in an urgent filing that Raschio got it wrong.

"Magazine capacity restrictions and permitting requirements have a proven track record: they save lives!" Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said in a statement. "We are confident the Oregon Constitution -- like the Second Amendment of the U.S. constitution -- allows these reasonable regulations."

Several lawsuits have challenged the measure, which voters narrowly approved last month. It requires permits, criminal background checks, fingerprinting and hands-on training courses for new gun buyers.

It also bans the sale, transfer or import of magazines over 10 rounds unless they are owned by law enforcement or a military member or were owned before the measure's passage. Those who already possess high-capacity magazines can have them only in their homes and use them at firing ranges, in shooting competitions or for hunting as allowed by state law.

U.S. appeals lifting asylum restrictions

SANTA FE, N.M. -- The U.S. government said Wednesday it is appealing a court ruling that would lift asylum restrictions that have become the cornerstone of border enforcement in recent years.

The enforcement rule took effect in March 2020, denying migrants' rights to seek asylum under U.S. and international law on grounds of preventing the spread of covid-19.

The Homeland Security Department said it would file an appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, challenging a November ruling by U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan that ordered the Biden administration to lift the asylum restrictions.

The restrictions were put in place under former President Donald Trump at the outset of the pandemic. The practice was authorized under Title 42 of a 1944 law covering public health, and has been used to expel migrants more than 2.4 million times.





Workers work on equipment at the West End Substation, at 6910 NC Hwy 211 in West End, N.C., Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, where a serious attack on critical infrastructure has caused a power outage to many around Southern Pines, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

