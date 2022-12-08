Prison errors cited in gangster’s death

WASHINGTON — A series of missteps by federal Bureau of Prisons officials preceded the 2018 beating death of Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger, the Justice Department’s inspector general said in a report Wednesday.

The watchdog is recommending that at least six Bureau of Prisons workers be disciplined, according to the report. The inspector general found no evidence that there was “malicious intent” by any employees involved in decisions made before Bulger’s slaying but found multiple levels of management failures that left him at the mercy of rival gangsters behind bars.

The report found that bureau officials tried several times to downgrade Bulger’s medical status, meaning he could be moved to other prisons, and then moved him from being housed alone at a Florida prison to the general population at a West Virginia prison. It said the officials had shared information about the transfer widely.

“In our view, no … inmate’s transfer, whether they are a notorious offender or a non-violent offender, should be handled like Bulger’s transfer was in this instance,” the report said.

The report is the latest example of a serious failure by the Bureau of Prisons, which has been under increasing scrutiny from Congress and the public after the deaths of several high-profile inmates, including Bulger and wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died in custody in 2019.

An Associated Press investigation has found myriad crises within the agency, including widespread criminal conduct by employees, rampant allegations of sexual assault and significant staffing shortages that have hampered responses to emergencies.

Prison officials have improved communications between workers on medical transfers and are adding more training and technology, the bureau said Wednesday. It said it may take more action based on the report’s findings as it works with the Inspector General’s Office.

Bulger was 89 when he was beaten to death hours after he arrived at West Virginia’s Hazelton prison after causing problems at the Florida lockup, where he had been serving a life sentence for 11 murders and other crimes.

Bulger led a largely Irish mob that ran loan-sharking, gambling and drug rackets and served as an FBI informant who ratted on the New England mob in an era when bringing down the Mafia was a top national priority for the FBI.