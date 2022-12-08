Purdue stands tall behind Edey

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Zach Edey keeps putting up big numbers -- and No. 4 Purdue just keeps winning.

The 7-4 center finished with 23 points and 18 rebounds to help the Boilermakers rout Hofstra 85-66 Wednesday night.

Edey has now scored 20 or more points in eight consecutive games, the longest streak during Coach Matt Painter's 18-year tenure.

This is the first time the Boilermakers (9-0) have won their first nine since 2015-16.

"We're big and physical and I think that shows up in the rebounds on the stat sheet," Edey said after Hofstra finished with just one offensive rebound.

Edey has accounted for 54 points and 39 rebounds in his last two games, including a win over Minnesota.

Hofstra faced an even more daunting challenge because leading scorer Aaron Estrada missed the game with an injured ankle. Redshirt freshman Amar'e Marshall responded by scoring a season-high 24 points, including half of Hofstra's 34 first-half points.

The combination of defending Edey and losing Estrada available left the Pride (6-4) with little chance. Still, Coach Speedy Claxton liked what he saw.

"What it says is we're more than a one-man team," he said. "We really run a lot through Aaron and rightly so because he's a great player. But we've got other players and that showed tonight."

Hofstra dug itself a deep, early hole.

Claxton called timeout after Purdue scored the first nine points. The Boilermakers then used the combination of Edey's inside dominance and a flurry of three-pointers, to make it 20-2 less than six minutes into the game.

Marshall's surprise scoring binge helped Hofstra stay within 12 -- until Purdue ended the first half on an 11-3 spurt to take a 54-34 lead. The Boilermakers closed it out with a 10-2 run early in the second half.

"The first 10 minutes, we dominated that," Painter said, noting Edey's role in the fast start. "Then the rest of the game was just a regular basketball game. That's a good team. That's an NCAA Tournament team when they get Estrada back in there."

NO. 5 UCONN 75,

FLORIDA 54

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Adama Sanogo scored 17 points, Donovan Clingan added 16 and No. 5 UConn beat Florida to improve to 10-0 for the first time since 2010-11.

The Huskies took control early, built a 15-point lead midway through the second half and never let the Gators (6-4) back in it.

Florida had no answers for Coach Dan Hurley's balanced and bruising attack.

When Sanogo picked up his second foul in nine minutes of work in the first half, Hurley turned to 7-2 freshman Clingan and the Huskies didn't miss a beat. Clingan dominated Florida standout Colin Castleton in the paint, putting up 10 points, 4 rebounds and 2 blocks in the opening 20 minutes.

Jordan Hawkins chipped in 15 points for the Huskies, who also got 11 from Joey Calcaterra.

NO. 7 TENNESSEE 84,

EASTERN KENTUCKY 49

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Tyreke Key scored 10 of the first 12 points of the second half and finished with 17, and No. 7 Tennessee overcame a sluggish first half and beat Eastern Kentucky.

The Volunteers (8-1) struggled in the first half but still built an 11-point lead over Eastern Kentucky (4-5) on the way to their seventh consecutive victory.

Key led Tennessee in scoring before leaving with a right knee injury with 6:15 left in the game. Julian Phillips had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Zakai Zeigler and Uros Plavsic added 13 points apiece. Olivier Nkamhoua scored 10.

Eastern Kentucky, which came into the game averaging 83.5 points, was held well below that total due to 17% (6 for 35) shooting from long range and 22% (15 for 68) overall. Leland Walker led the Colonels with 13 points.

At one point in the first half, Tennessee was shooting 20% and still leading by 10 points. The teams combined to shoot 4 of 32 from three-point range in the first 20 minutes. The Vols, who shot 24% (8 of 34), led 32-21 at the break.

NO. 14 INDIANA 81,

NEBRASKA 65

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Trey Galloway scored a career-high 20 points and Tamar Bates had 19 as No. 14 Indiana routed Nebraska in a Big Ten Conference game.

Galloway, a junior guard making just his second start, hit four three-pointers. Bates, a reserve sophomore guard, hit a career-high five three-pointers.

Indiana (8-1, 1-1) finished 11 of 25 from beyond the arc, while Nebraska made just 6 of 23. It's the fourth time in 10 games a Cornhuskers opponent has had 10 three-pointers.

Miller Kopp had 13 points and All-American center Trayce Jackson-Daivs added 12 as Indiana rebounded from its first loss of the season.

The Hoosiers led by as much as 22 in the second half in cruising to a seventh consecutive win in the series. The Cornhuskers (6-4, 0-1) trailed by 13 at halftime and were never closer than a seven-point deficit after the break.

