High school basketball roundups

PREP BASKETBALL

Boys

BERRYVILLE 51, LINCOLN 39

Berryville dominated Lincoln in the second and third quarters and earned another victory Wednesday in the An-staff Green Forest Holiday Tournament. Nate Allen had 21 points to lead the Bobcats (8-2), who trailed 12-8 after one quarter but outscored the Wolves (7-2) 17-8 in the second quarter for a 25-20 halftime lead. Berryville then pulled away with a 14-2 run in the third quarter. D.J. Colbert added 16 and Jake Wilson 12 for the Bobcats, who have won six straight. Bryson Karber paced Lincoln with 12.

ALPENA 59, LEAD HILL 39

Landon Savage hit five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points to lead Alpena to a 1A-1 East Conference victory over Lead Hill. The Leopards (4-13, 2-11) outscored the Tigers (6-12, 2-2) 26-9 in the second quarter and turned a three-point lead into a 35-17 halftime cushion. Keaton Oliver scored half of his 16 points in the second quarter for Alpena, while Cody Block added 12. Kaden Baker led Lead Hill with 12 while Augustin Lahauf added 10.

COTTER 80, HAAS HALL-ROGERS 61

Hudson Adams scored 25 points to lead Cotter past Haas Hall-Rogers. David Rogers and Payton McGee added 16 points each for Cotter, which improved to 7-8 on the season. Zack Kublanov poured in 36 points for Haas Hall-Rogers, which dropped to 7-10.

GRAVETTE 37, MIAMI, OKLA. 36

Gunnar Woolard poured in a game-high 21 points to lead the Lions (2-0) to the tough win. Gravette led 27-14 at halftime and 37-29 after three quarters.

EUREKA SPRINGS 53, HAAS HALL-BENTONVILLE 44

Eureka Springs opened 2A-1 Conference play on a positive note with a victory at home over Haas Hall-Bentonville. The win improves the Highlanders’ record to 11-3 overall and 1-0 in league play while the Huskies fall to 2-8 and 0-2.

OZARK MOUNTAIN 71, LIFE WAY CHRISTIAN 42

Grainger Wilson scored 17 points to lead Life Way Christian in its nonconference loss Tuesday at home against Ozark Mountain. Nathan Dutil added 13 points for the Warriors (3-10).

OMAHA 65, EAGLE HEIGHTS 38

Dylan Greenwood hit five 3-pointers in the first quarter and finished with 20 points as Omaha rolled to a victory over Eagle Heights, a home-schooled team based out of Harrison. Greenwood’s early hot hand allowed Omaha (8-5) to take an early 24-6 lead, which grew to 37-17 at halftime. Greenwood was the only Eagle in double figures as 10 players shared the scoring load.

WALDRON 65, CLARKSVILLE 43

Trenton Hunt and Lidge Stinson and Ethan Mayberry combined for 49 points Tuesday to power unbeaten Waldron (12-0, 2-0) to a 65-43 win over Clarksville in 4A-4 play. The Bulldogs’ Petey Justice finished with 10 points. Braxton Payne and Cannon Davis finished with 16 and 13 points, respectively, for the Panthers (1-5, 0-2).

COUNTY LINE 71, PARIS 33

Cooper Watson scored 22 points to help unbeaten County Line throttle Paris. Trent Johnston and Aundrae Milum added 16 and 10 points, respectively, for the winners (15-0). The Indians have won six games by 30 points or more. Coach Joe Brunson’s squad finished 37-5 in 2021-22. Mason Bradley led Paris (5-3) with 11 points. Teammate Sam Muldrow contributed 10.

CEDARVILLE 43, MOUNTAINBURG 34

Lane Hightower scored 17 points to pace Cedarville to a come-from-behind win over Mountainburg Tuesday. The Dragons (3-5) led 23-19 at the half. In addition to Hightower, the Pirates’ Hayden Morton finished with 10 points. Cedarville opens 3A-4 play next week against Booneville. Warren Watkins and Jaxon Moore led the Dragons with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

LAMAR 62, PERRYVILLE 53

Lane Miller scored 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds to pace Lamar to a 62-53 win over Perryville in the 3A-5 opener for both teams. The Warriors (3-3, 1-0) have won three straight. Sophomore Ben Noonan had a 17 points and 11 rebounds for the winners. Drayton Makepeace finished with 12 points and five boards.

LAVACA 55, CHARLESTON 28

Andrew Johnson scored 16 points to help Lavaca double up Charleston. The Golden Arrows’ Jetson Wagner finished with nine. Lavaca (7-3) opens 2A-4 play Friday against Mountainburg. Drake Dodson led the short-handed Tigers (0-3) with 16 points.

BOONEVILLE 56, MULBERRY 54 (2OT)

Colter Fisher poured in 25 points to help Booneville rally to a double-overtime win over Mulberry in the Battle on the Border in Arkoma Tuesday. Raiden Ferguson added 17 for the Bearcats (4-2). Dominic Belt led Mulberry (9-7) with 15 points. John Henslee and Brycen Marvin finished with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

MULBERRY 46, BRAGGS 34

Good balance carried Mulberry coach Zach Zajicek’s squad to anther victory. Dominic Belt and Brycen Marvin finished with 15 and 13 points, respectively, to pace the Yellowjackets (8-5) to a 46-34 win over Braggs. Jaxon Keeling and John Henslee finished with seven points each for the winners (9-6).

Girls

ROGERS HERITAGE 61, HUNTSVILLE 37

Carlee Casteel poured in a game-high 25 points to lead the Lady War Eagles to the big win. Heritage (6-1) led 34-21 at halftime. Ruthie McCain chipped in 11 points. Elly Harriman led Huntsville with 10, while Julie Emitt added nine on three 3-pointers.

OMAHA 80, EAGLE HEIGHTS 45

Jalen Burleson led four Omaha players in double figures with 20 points as Omaha defeated Eagle Heights in non-conference action. The Lady Eagles (8-4) were never threatened after they jumped out to an early 28-7 lead. Omaha led 57-19 at halftime. Elaine Rassmussen was next with 19, followed by Drew McKinney with 15 and Shelby Whitehurst with 14.

CHARLESTON 48, LAVACA 46

Livi McClain scored 15 points Tuesday to help lead Charleston to a win over Lavaca. Mary Pate Harper and Maddy Flynn added 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Lady Tigers (4-4). Charleston’s won three straight games. Emerson Schaefer led Lavaca (7-5) with 16 points. Katie May finished with

11. The Lady Arrows open 2A-4 play Friday against Mountainburg.

PARIS 58, COUNTY LINE 23

Annabelle Perry was one of three players to score 10 points or more Tuesday in the Paris Lady Eagles win over County Line. Perry led with 20. Brailey Forst and MaKalie Carter finished with 15 and 11 points, respectively, for the Eagles (4-6). Jayleigh Smith had 14 points for County Line (2-11).

BOONEVILLE 59, UNION CHRISTIAN 20

Leigh Swint and Linley Garrett scored 16 and 13 points, respectively, to pace Booneville past Union Christian in the Battle on the Border in Arkoma Tuesday. The Ladycats’ Veronica Tillery added

12. Landen Jernigan led the Lady Eagles with 10 points.

CLARKSVILLE 51, WALDRON 33

Addy Cummins and Ivy Miller combined for 25 points to lead Clarksville to a win over Waldron in 4A-4 play. Fallon Houston and Macy Weathers added nine and eight points, respectively, for the winners (3-5, 2-0). Clarksville next plays Valley Springs Thursday.

MANSFIELD 49, HACKETT 36

Mansfield remained hot with a non-conference win over neighboring Hackett Tuesday. Alyson Edwards led the winners (8-1) with a game-high 18 points. Mansfield will host Hector Friday. Teonna Best led Hackett (2-2) with 16 points. Mackenzie Mendenhall had 12 for the Hornets.

LAMAR 65, PERRYVILLE 28

Good balanced fueled Lamar to a blowout of Perryville. Kori Sanders scored 15 points and Morgan Cochran, Shae Taylor and Karley Williams scored 12 points apiece for the winners (7-0).

MOUNTAINBURG 43, CEDARVILLE 40

Junior Bryley Thomas poured in 14 points Tuesday to power the Lady Dragons to a hard-fought win over Cedarville in a battle of Crawford County foes. Emily Henson and Alisha Linder finished with nine and seven points, respectively, for the Lady Dragons (7-1). Teammate Kailey France scored six points in the win. Mountainburg opens 2A-4-West play Friday against Lavaca.

MULBERRY 61, BRAGGS 27

Georgia Fields scored 18 points to help lead Mulberry to a blowout of Braggs. Nancy Cagle and Brooklynn Jobe finished with 11 points each for the Yellowjackets (7-7). Mulberry resumes 1A-1-West play Dec. 13 against The New School.

VAN BUREN 47, OZARK 36

The Ozark Lady Hillbillies suffered a 47-36 nonconference loss to Van Buren Tuesday. Briley Burns led Ozark (1-8) with 13 points. Ella Ree finished with nine. The Lady Hillbillies resume 4A-4 play Friday against Waldron.

PREP WRESTLING

Boys

ROGERS 60.0 GREENWOOD 18.0

100: Alexia Smitjh (ROGE) over (GREE) (For.) 105: Double Forfeit 110: Farah Crossno (GREE) over Kaleigh Smith (ROGE) (Fall 0:22) 115: Kaleigh Smith (ROGE) over Farah Crossno (GREE) (Fall 0:00) 120: Jorja Betts (GREE) over (ROGE) (For.) 125: Shilo Simmermon (ROGE) over (GREE) (For.) 130: Molly Mounce (ROGE) over (GREE) (For.) 135: Isabella Weiner (ROGE) over (GREE) (Fall 0:00) 140: Anna Dux (ROGE) over Jadynn Reames (GREE) (Fall 0:42) 145: Linlee Asbill (ROGE) over (GREE) (Fall 0:00) 155: Kaylea Brooks (GREE) over Katelyn Ray (ROGE) (Fall 0:51) 170: Alexa Wolf (ROGE) over Mary Skacel (GREE) (Fall 0:00) 190: Shelsea Morales (ROGE) over (GREE) (Fall 0:00) 235: Heidi Benefield (ROGE) over Charity Rogers (GREE) (Fall 2:10)

Girls

ROGERS 54, ROGERS HERITAGE 30

100: Alexia Smitjh (ROGE) over (HERI) (For.) 105: Kalen Elias (HERI) over (ROGE) (For.) 110: Nadia Le (ROGE) over (HERI) (For.) 115: Kaleigh Smith (ROGE) over Jocelyn Unwer (HERI) (Fall 1:30) 120: Samantha Rippee (HERI) over (ROGE) (For.) 125: Shilo Simmermon (ROGE) over Annabella Mason (HERI) (Fall 1:45) 130: Molly Mounce (ROGE) over Gabi Kelly (HERI) (Fall 1:21) 135: Keionna Jarrett (ROGE) over Audree Beavers (HERI) (Fall 2:54) 140: Malia Kehne (HERI) over Isabella Weiner (ROGE) (Fall 1:04) 145: Emily Carpenter (HERI) over Anna Dux (ROGE) (Fall 2:57) 155: Skylur Lewis (HERI) over Linlee Asbill (ROGE) (Fall 0:56) 170: Alexa Wolf (ROGE) over Noelia Merlos (HERI) (Fall 0:59) 190: Shelsea Morales (ROGE) over Sara Steenfott (HERI) (Fall 4:32) 235: Heidi Benefield (ROGE) over Haizi Paniagua (HERI) (Fall 1:42)

ROGERS 66, GREENWOOD 12

100: Alexia Smitjh (ROGE) over (GREE) (For.) 105: Double Forfeit 110: Nadia Le (ROGE) over Sadie Marshall (GREE) (Fall 0:22) 115: Kaleigh Smith (ROGE) over Farah Crossno (GREE) (Fall 0:00) 120: Jorja Betts (GREE) over (ROGE) (For.) 125: Shilo Simmermon (ROGE) over (GREE) (For.) 130: Molly Mounce (ROGE) over (GREE) (For.) 135: Isabella Weiner (ROGE) over (GREE) (Fall 0:00) 140: Anna Dux (ROGE) over Jadynn Reames (GREE) (Fall 0:42) 145: Linlee Asbill (ROGE) over (GREE) (Fall 0:00) 155: Kaylea Brooks (GREE) over Katelyn Ray (ROGE) (Fall 0:51) 170: Alexa Wolf (ROGE) over Mary Skacel (GREE) (Fall 0:00) 190: Shelsea Morales (ROGE) over (GREE) (Fall 0:00) 235: Heidi Benefield (ROGE) over Charity Rogers (GREE) (Fall 2:10)