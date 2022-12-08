Springdale teenagers organize donation drive for domestic abuse survivors

A group of Springdale teenagers are helping domestic abuse survivors rebuild their lives.

"We looked at several different places to collect donations for," says Benjamin Gardner, a 14-year-old who is part of the Young Adult Student Society at the Springdale Public Library. "As a group, we voted for Peace at Home because we know these people need help and are going through very difficult times."

YASS allows teenagers in grades six through 12 to help the library develop new programs to improve the Young Adult Services at the library.

"It's a way to get out of the house and give back to my community and help others," says Amelie Wampler, who is a homeschool student. "I'm learning simple ways to give back to my community. Although 'simple,', it can make a big difference to someone's life."

To assist those survivors, YASS is accepting donations of "clothing such as underwear, pajamas and socks; some home goods like pots, pans, pillow cases and bed sheets; toiletries such as shampoo, conditioner, body wash, toothbrushes, toothpaste, hair ties, bobby pins, and toilet paper, to name some. Then some miscellaneous items like antibiotics creams, cough drops, ibuprofen and Tylenol," according to Wampler.

While the donation drive may seem simple to the volunteers of YASS, nonprofits such as Peace At Home rely on these types of donations.

"Many [domestic abuse] survivors are left with little, having to leave most of their belongings behind and being financially dependent on the abuser due to financial abuse," explains Bethany Clark, marketing and communications coordinator for Peace at Home. "Survivors who come to our shelter are met with necessities that have been donated. Peace at Home relies on community donations of items such as clothing, home goods and toiletries to assist survivors in restarting their lives. Donating these essential items can make all the difference to someone escaping domestic violence!"

Peace at Home operates a 24-hour crisis hotline, 50-bed emergency shelter and helps to secure legal services, support groups, counseling and housing assistance programs free of charge for survivors of domestic violence and their children here in Northwest Arkansas.

"This year Peace at Home has helped about 200 clients through our safe shelter program and currently has 40 clients staying in our family shelter," says Clark. "In addition to an emergency shelter, Peace at Home assists survivors in regaining their independence through housing assistance and outreach. Our advocates support survivors in securing permanent housing, employment, transportation, childcare and other needs that would help families thrive in our community. Home good items donated to Peace at Home help survivors furnish their new homes and create a safe living environment for their families."

"To say I'm incredibly grateful, humbled and proud of our Springdale teens is an understatement. They are our future, and I am glad for it," says Jennifer Johnson, the Young Adult librarian who oversees YASS at Springdale Public Library. She adds that the donation drive for Peace at Home was just one of the many community projects that they have initiated through the program.

"Their devotion, compassion, enthusiasm to learn, and their drive to help others is incredible. This dedication has been seen in the weekly teen programs, whether they are learning a new skill, talking and recommending their favorite books, or discussing how they can help the Springdale community."