Super Quiz: “Evil” Words

1. The capital city of bullfighting in Spain.
2. Someone who does dangerous things for enjoyment and does not worry about the risk.
3. A large city in North Carolina.
4. To hate and criticize someone very much.
5. Stage entertainment offering a variety of short acts.
6. His novels include "On the Beach" and "A Town Like Alice."
7. Name of cities in Arkansas, Kansas, Illinois and Michigan.
8. To torment mercilessly; plague.
9. An insect that eats plants and can destroy crops such as cotton.
ANSWERS:
1. Seville
2. Daredevil
3. Asheville
4. Revile
5. Vaudeville
6. Nevil Shute
7. Belleville
8. Bedevil
9. Weevil