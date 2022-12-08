Super Quiz: “Evil” Words

1. The capital city of bullfighting in Spain.

2. Someone who does dangerous things for enjoyment and does not worry about the risk.

3. A large city in North Carolina.

4. To hate and criticize someone very much.

5. Stage entertainment offering a variety of short acts.

6. His novels include "On the Beach" and "A Town Like Alice."

7. Name of cities in Arkansas, Kansas, Illinois and Michigan.

8. To torment mercilessly; plague.

9. An insect that eats plants and can destroy crops such as cotton.

ANSWERS:

1. Seville

2. Daredevil

3. Asheville

4. Revile

5. Vaudeville

6. Nevil Shute

7. Belleville

8. Bedevil

9. Weevil