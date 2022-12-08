Suspect in shooting arrested

HOT SPRINGS -- A man was arrested on a felony battery charge Tuesday evening after police said he shot his brother in the foot outside an auto parts store and was chased off at gunpoint by an employee.

Christopher Owen Colbert, 23, of Hot Springs reportedly turned himself to police shortly after 5 p.m. and was charged with first-degree domestic battery, punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

According to a probable cause affidavit, shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to Bumper to Bumper Auto Parts, 706 E. Grand Ave., regarding a report of shots fired.

They spoke to a man and his girlfriend who said they were walking on East Grand when they saw the man's brother, identified as Colbert, and went into the auto parts store to avoid him.

They said they went out a back door of the business, but encountered Colbert around back. Colbert pulled a handgun out and shot at his brother "at least three times," with one bullet striking him in his right foot. police said. Officers noted the victim had a bullet hole in his shoe and a wound to his big toe.

An employee of Bumper to Bumper told police the couple came into the store, told him "they had someone after them" and asked if they could go out the back door. Other employees showed them to the rear door while the first employee went to the front door, where he encountered Colbert, police said.

The employee told Colbert he could not enter the business, police said. At that point, police said, Colbert turned around and began to walk around the building. The employee noted he saw a handgun in Colbert's waistband in the small of his back. The employee walked to the corner and said he saw Colbert shooting toward the victim.

At that point, the employee pulled out a handgun and told Colbert to drop his gun, and Colbert "took off running," police said.

Colbert turned himself in at the police department about two hours later and was questioned after being read his rights, police said. He confirmed being at Bumper to Bumper trying to speak to his brother's girlfriend, but denied having a firearm, police said.

He claimed his brother "tried to fight him" and then he heard loud noises he described as "pop, pop, pop," that he interpreted as gunfire, so he fled into a wooded area behind the business, police said.