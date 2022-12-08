Texarkana firm cited in 2 workers’ deaths

An investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has found an Arkansas-based company failed to test oxygen levels in a sewer in Edmond, Okla., before two workers entered and later died because of a lack of oxygen.

On June 14, an employee of Texarkana-based Belt Construction Inc., lost consciousness after entering a newly constructed sewer manhole 20 feet below ground to conduct testing. A second worker went into the space to attempt a rescue and also lost consciousness. Both workers died, according to a Wednesday release by OSHA.

Belt Construction was cited by OSHA for six serious and two willful violations and proposed penalties of $287,150. OSHA said the company failed to properly plan for entry into the confined space; failed to provide rescue equipment; and did not train workers on confined space entry procedures or obtain permits required by federal law.

A phone call and emails sent requesting comment from executives at Belt Construction were not returned on Wednesday.

According to the release, Belt Construction has 15 business days from receipt of its citations and penalties to comply; request an informal conference with OSHA's area director; or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

"Two lives were lost -- and family, friends and co-workers are left to grieve -- because Belt Construction Inc. failed to follow legally required steps designed to prevent a needless incident like this from happening," OSHA Area Director Steven Kirby in Oklahoma City said in a statement.

Belt Construction is a third generation, family owned business that's been in operation for more than 40 years, according to the company website. It specializes in large diameter water and wastewater pipe construction.

According to Bureau of Labor Statistics, from 2011 to 2018, 1,030 workers died in confined space incidents, 61 of them in sewers, manholes and storm drains. Depletion of oxygen was the cause of 39 deaths for the period, while trench collapses were the leading cause of deaths at 168 workers.