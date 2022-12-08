Two more men arrested in October homicide in Pulaski County

Pulaski County deputies on Wednesday arrested two more men in connection with an October killing near a McAlmont park, authorities said.

A tweet from the agency listed Jonathan Wright, 20, and Justin Davis, 21, as in custody, marking the second and third arrests in the Oct. 21 shooting of Kirk Kirkwood outside the Gloria Ashley McAlmont Community Park.

Deputies on Nov. 18 arrested Deonte Harris, 17, authorities said. A fourth suspect, 17-year-old Carl Kendle Jr., is still wanted. All four face capital murder charges.

Sheriff's office spokeswoman Kristin Knox said the two arrests were made today but did not provide any further information.

None of the three arrested men showed up on the jail's online inmate roster Wednesday afternoon. Minors are not shown in the online roster. There were no apparent court records available online related to the charges filed against the three men.