Vegas, LA headed in opposite directions

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The Raiders were born in Oakland, and that's where they spent most of their life.

Like so many other Californians approaching their 60s, they moved to Las Vegas a few years ago to get the modern, spacious new home they could never afford back in the Golden State.

But for 13 mostly thrilling years in the prime of their lives, the Raiders were major players in Hollywood -- and their hold on Los Angeles' football fans has barely loosened as the decades roll on.

"A lot of old Raider fans, they stay Raider fans," said Rams offensive lineman Coleman Shelton, a Pasadena native born in 1995 during the same summer in which the Raiders left Los Angeles. "They follow them wherever they go. ... I didn't have any team here growing up, but obviously there were leftover fans from when the Raiders were in LA, and even when the Rams were in LA."

Seven seasons into the Rams' return to Southern California, they are gradually overtaking the Raiders as Los Angeles' hometown team. Although football fandom in this area became fickle and fractured during the NFL's 21-year absence, the defending Super Bowl champions might already be tops among people younger or older than the Gen Xers and elder millennials who famously kept their Raiders allegiance from the 1990s.

Although the Raiders (5-7) have made annual trips to LA since the AFC West rival Chargers' relocation in 2017, the Silver and Black tonight will make their first regular-season visit to face the Rams (3-9) since the latter's Los Angeles homecoming.

This symbolic collision of the past and future of LA football could have been a landmark moment for two franchises that entered the season harboring playoff aspirations at a minimum. But both teams currently have much bigger concerns than fighting for the hearts and minds of the bipartisan SoCal crowd that will pack SoFi Stadium for the prime-time showdown.

"We just have great support there," Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels said. "We felt it on opening day (against the Chargers), and I'm sure we're going to feel it (Thursday) night."

The Rams have lost six consecutive games amidst the worst season in NFL history by a defending champion so far, while the Raiders have won three in a row while desperately trying to crawl out of the hole created by their 2-7 start.

"Because of the way that we didn't win certain games early on in the season, every next game is the most important," Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said. "Defending champs, stars all over the field on their side of the football, so it's a tough challenge for us, but it's what I'm excited about. Our fans usually travel well to LA, so I'm excited about that."

Cornerback Nate Hobbs had a major impact on the Raiders' struggling pass defense last week after coming back from a broken hand for his first game since early October, making eight tackles and recovering a fumble against the Chargers. He could be primed for another big game against the Rams' makeshift passing offense.

"I felt great," Hobbs said. "Honestly, I didn't even think about my hand. I just went out there and ... competed. That's what I like to do. That's what I tell myself, every play is win the down and compete, so that's what I did every play."

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Raiders receiver Davante Adams have had several memorable showdowns over the years. Adams enters this meeting on a run of solid play, with 41 catches for 664 yards and seven touchdowns over the past five games, while Ramsey has struggled occasionally along with the Rams' fading defense.

Josh Jacobs has rushed for 482 yards and three TDs with 5.81 yards per attempt during the Raiders' three-game winning streak. Los Angeles' run defense has been solid, ranking fourth in the NFL with linebacker Bobby Wagner leading the effort -- but All-Pro lineman Aaron Donald will miss his second consecutive game with a high ankle sprain.

Raiders at Rams

7:15 p.m. (Amazon Prime)

LINE Raiders by 6 1/2

SERIES Raiders lead 8-6

LAST WEEK Raiders beat Chargers 27-20; Rams lost to Seahawks 27-23

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAIDERS;VS.;RAMS (RK)

(T11) 125.4;RUSH;87.3 (30)

(9) 241.5;PASS;195.8 (25)

(8) 366.9;YARDS;283.1 (31)

(9) 24.3;POINTS;16.8 (29)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAIDERS;VS.;RAMS (RK)

(14) 113.8;RUSH;96.7 (4)

(30) 258.1;PASS;236.3 (22)

(27) 371.9;YARDS;332.9 (14)

(26) 24.7;POINTS;23.3 (T21)

WHAT TO WATCH There should be plenty of trash-talking and physicality when Raiders WR Davante Adams and Rams CB Jalen Ramsey line up opposite one another. Adams, who had 8 receptions for 177 yards with 2 touchdowns against the Chargers, got the better of the Los Angeles secondary when he helped Green Bay pick up wins in the divisional round of the 2020 playoffs and Week 12 of the 2021 season. Ramsey will want to make amends after being beaten by Seattle's D.K. Metcalf for the winning touchdown with 36 seconds remaining on Sunday.

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner (45) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)



Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay celebrates after a touchdown run by running back Cam Akers during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

