Zebras lead in football honorees

Coaches have selected the 5A All-State and 5A-South All-Conference football players from Jefferson County.

Micheal Williams' Pine Bluff High School Zebras led the county with two all-state players, eight all-conference players and two all-conference honorable mentions.

The all-state players were senior defensive tackle Marquis "Yoshi" Stone and junior wide receiver/defensive back Courtney Crutchfield.

All-conference players were guard Jorden Fields, tight end/defensive end Jordon Harris, wide receiver Blake Hegwood, quarterback Will Howell, and defensive tackle Marquis Stone, all seniors; Austyn Dendy, a junior wide receiver/running back; and Danny Johnson, a sophomore defensive tackle.

Junior quarterback Landon Holcomb and senior linebacker Devon Johnson received all-conference honorable mention.

"It's always good for our players to be recognized," Williams said. "It lets them know that their hard work is not going unnoticed."

Three seniors -- Aidan McHan, Hector Murillo and Ben Redix -- made all-state for the White Hall Bulldogs

McHan, a senior linebacker, finished the year in the top five in tackles across all classifications and was a "hard-nosed linebacker who was always around the ball on defense," Bulldogs Coach Ryan Mallett said.

Redix juggled multiple roles on the field including wide receiver and defensive back. He played a "crucial role in all aspects of our team," Mallett said.

"His competitiveness and leadership will be missed next year," Mallett said.

Mallet said Murillo, the team's star kicker, had never played football until this year. His consistency led him to hitting his 10 field goals in a row to finish the season.

"For the players it shows their dedication and hard work they have been putting in since this staff has arrived," Mallett said. "For me as a coach, it makes me proud because the received the recognition they have deserved and earned from peers around the league and state."

Watson Chapel senior linebacker and defensive end K.J. Sims made all-state.

"This is important to him because it validates the kind of player he is," Wildcats Coach Maurice Moody said. "It speaks to his work ethic, leadership and the respect he has from other across the state."

The Dollarway Cardinals' senior linebacker Tristan Rose and junior defensive back Chandler Blunt made All-Conference 3A-6.

"It's a great accomplishment for our young men in which was well deserved through continuous hard work and tremendous character," Cardinals Coach Martese Henry said. "We are extremely proud of them both."