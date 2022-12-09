2 arrested in pedestrian death

North Little Rock police on Wednesday arrested a man on a murder charge in connection with a November pedestrian death, and a woman faces charges of hindering the investigation, according to a police news release.

Officers served Roseikeo Wright, 25, with warrants, issued late in November, for his arrest on charges of capital murder and leaving the scene of an accident.

Authorities say Wright was involved in a Nov. 5 crash that killed Kneco Jones, 31, of North Little Rock. Police found Jones lying dead at 11:36 a.m. near the road in the 2000 block of Allen Street. They determined that his injuries were caused when a vehicle struck him.

Later investigation determined that Jones was struck with a U-Haul van, according to an arrest report for Tiffany Mitchell-Swann, 39, of North Little Rock. She was arrested Wednesday on charges of tampering with physical evidence and hindering apprehension or prosecution in relation to the homicide investigation.

Wright, who rented the van, was driving and Mitchell-Swann, his girlfriend, was a passenger in the front seat, the report states. Another passenger identified the two of them to police, saying Wright made no attempt to stop the van after the strike.

Officers located a U-Haul van in Little Rock that had damage consistent with the collision, and they were able to match vehicle parts left at the crime scene with the van. Additionally, video footage showed the van near the scene of the collision.

Wright and Mitchell-Swann were being held in the Pulaski County jail Thursday afternoon, with Wright held without bail and Mitchell-Swann on a $10,000 bond.