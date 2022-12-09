2 die in separate crashes on roads

Two people died in single-vehicle crashes on Arkansas roads on Wednesday, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Jerry Dobbs, 51, of Hackett, died around 2:15 p.m. after his 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle left the road on Arkansas 45 in rural Sebastian County and crashed, according to a report.

A state trooper investigating the crash reported that it was cloudy and the road was dry at the time.

Holt Lezlee, 75, of Eureka Springs, was killed after the 2017 Jeep she was driving on U.S. 62 near Gateway ran off the road and struck a tree around 6:30 p.m., according to a report.