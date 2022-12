Little Rock, 1910: "You can see our Elks parade," reads this card sent to New York, N.Y. The Elks liked a parade, and this one traveled Main Street past the intersection with Fifth, today's Capitol Avenue. The State National Bank, later the Boyle Building, is to the left. To the center, a parking lot today, was a building housing Union Dentists, promising teeth extracted "without pain."

