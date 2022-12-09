The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Dec. 8, 2022

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN DAN KEMP

CR-22-221. Parnell R. May v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, First Division. Affirmed.

CV-22-314. Christopher Curran v. Arkansas Client Security Fund Committee, from the Arkansas Client Security Fund Committee. Affirmed.

JUSTICE BARBARA WEBB

CV-22-296. Jerry Herron v. Arkansas Department of Correction, from Arkansas County Circuit Court, Northern District. Appeal dismissed.

JUSTICE KAREN R. BAKER

CV-22-138. Ricky Hendrix, Individually and on Behalf of All Arkansans Similarly Situated v. Municipal Health Benefit Fund, from Pope County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

JUSTICE COURTNEY RAE HUDSON

CR-22-151. Terry E. Break v. State of Arkansas, from Boone County Circuit Court. Affirmed.