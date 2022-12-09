Boy, 12, arrested in Texas car crash

DALLAS — A 12-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder in a hit-and-run car crash that killed an 82-year-old woman last month, Dallas police said Wednesday.

Police said the boy was behind the wheel of a gray sedan that struck Florence Kelly as she was driving in north Dallas on Nov. 7. Police did not identify the child, who is charged as a juvenile.

Kelly’s car was struck by the speeding Toyota Avalon about 11 a.m. as she was pulling into an intersection on her way to get groceries, according to WFAA-TV. She was taken to a hospital but later died.

Doorbell-camera footage released by investigators shows a group of people leaving the Toyota after the crash. Kelly’s daughter, Rebekka Kelly, told the television station the group did not call 911.

Police said they found a 13-year-old girl in the Toyota who was unable to escape after the collision. Their investigation continues.