Church News

mEIGHTH AVENUE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1200 W. Eighth Ave., will present its annual Women's Day at 11 a.m. Sunday. The featured speaker will be Laverne Graham of Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church. The community is invited to attend. The pastor is Kirby L Gulley.

mST. JOHN AME CHURCH, 1117 W. Pullen St., will celebrate its 154th anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday. The speaker will be the pastor, the Rev. Chestine Sims Jr. The theme will be "Keeping the Faith as we Continue to Move Through the 21st Century" with Col. 1:22-23 as the foundational scripture. The community is invited to attend in person; via Zoom with Meeting ID 380 457 5496 and Passcode: 1117; by audio-call in at 1-312-626-6799 (when prompted use: 3804575496# when prompted use 1117#); or by Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/St.JohnPineBluff/

mNEW MORNING STAR MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1026 Missouri St., will host the Southeast Arkansas Male Chorus in their 23rd annual concert, "Magnifying The Lord Through Praise," at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 18. The concert is free, but a love offering will be accepted. The chorus is comprised of Christian men throughout southeastern Arkansas. The worship leader is the Rev. Christopher Briggs, pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church. The Rev. R.D. Howard Sr. is the pastor of New Morning Star. The Southeast Arkansas Male Chorus was formed in 1999. They have participated in various community events, including singing at local long-term care facilities, providing minor carpentry and painting services for the elderly, and also issuing school supplies to students, a spokesman said. They have provided scholarships to local high school seniors for 17 years.

mSUMMIT BAPTIST CHURCH, 901 Ridgway Road, will host the Christmas Spectacular Concert presented by the Summit Soundz Celebration Band at 6 p.m. Dec. 17. The program will feature many Christmas favorites including songs from the movie: "Polar Express." A mash-up medley of 30 familiar tunes entitled: "Christmas In A Nutshell" will be presented using themes from the Nutcracker Suite. The concert is free and open to the public, according to a news release.

mFIRST BAPTIST CHURCH at White Hall, 8708 Dollarway Road, will host the Pine Bluff Community Band in their major Christmas concert on Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. The band will also perform Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. at The Villages of General Baptist East, 6811 S. Hazel St. Concerts are free and open to the general public.

mST. JOHN AME CHURCH, 1117 W. Pullen St., will give away food boxes to those in need Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. until all food has been given out. State ID's are required to receive one box per family. Food will be picked up in front of the church on Cherry Street. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks, according to a news release.

mNEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will host its Kingdom Building program at 6 p.m. Dec. 18. The speaker will be Sam Gibson, a New Community deacon. The pastor/apostle in Patrick Lockett.

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Fridays. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesdays. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles are accepted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.