Clinton Center program names pupils, teachers

Forty-three Arkansas educators and high school students were named to the Student Presidential Leaders Series Class of 2022-2023, the Clinton Presidential Center announced Thursday.

The Student Presidential Leaders Series is an educational program designed to inspire the next generation of leaders through curriculum and activities rooted in social engagement, the Clinton Presidential Center said in its announcement. The students and educators will have opportunities to make connections with peers across the state, get inspired by established leaders and learn how to make a meaningful effect in society. The Roy & Christine Sturgis Charitable Trust provides support for the program.

The 2022-2023 students are:

• Jennifer Belongia, Russellville Junior High School.

• Molly Chosich, Homeschool.

• Alyzia Devereaux, Lafayette County High School.

• Ziya Dhanani, Little Rock West High School of Innovation.

• Lindsey Dunks, Bentonville High School.

• Alexandria Evans, White Hall High School.

• Allison Frazier, Russellville High School.

• Kennedi Green, Little Rock West High School of Innovation.

• Brea Green, Little Rock Southwest High School.

• Olivia Grube, Bentonville High School.

• Brianah Howell, Bentonville High School.

• Lexi Jarrett, Cross County High School.

• David Kamanga, Parkview Magnet High School.

• Brittany Knowlton, Jonesboro High School.

• Paige Lang, Lisa Academy North.

• Luis Maya, Nashville High School.

• Madi McCarroll, Pulaski Academy.

• Macie McCommon, Cross County High School.

• Manvitha Narasimhan, Bentonville High School.

• Gwen Oliver, Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts.

• Chandler Perry, Bentonville West High School.

• Casey Reed, Pine Bluff High School.

• Zoe Sanders, Cross County High School.

• Kennedi Scaife, eStem High School.

• Turner Seibert, Little Rock Central High School.

• Abby Shoemaker, Bentonville High School.

• Natalie Shunk, Lakeside High School.

• Eric Tang, Little Rock Central High School.

• Pranav Thelapurath, Bentonville High School.

• Jillian Thorpe, Little Rock West High School of Innovation.

• Cassidy Woods, Clinton High School.

• Yahya Younus, Little Rock Central High School.

The 2022-2023 educators are:

• Rebekah Bailey, Little Rock West High School of Innovation.

• Romerse Biddle, Magnolia High School.

• Liz Carrel Arkansas, Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts.

• Caitlyn Crissler, Clinton High School.

• Tracy Hill, Daisy Bates Elementary.

• Wes Hooper, Cross County High School.

• Layna Jones, Clinton High School.

• Melanie Madkin, Friendship Aspire Academy.

• Yulonda Payne-Marbury, Daisy Bates Elementary.

• Terentia Phillips, Little Rock Southwest High School.

• Kelly Taylor, Little Rock West High School of Innovation.

More information about the Student Presidential Leaders Series is available at www.clintonpresidentialcenter.org/studentleaders.