Committee slates Texarkana sesquicentennial events

TEXARKANA -- A committee formed to plan next year's celebrations of Texarkana's 150th birthday has announced an initial slate of events, promising more to come.

The first choices of the Texarkana Sesquicentennial Committee, or TXK150, include a spring festival, a summer ball and a Founders' Week Celebration in late fall, according to a news release.

April 14 and 15, a Centennial Time Capsule/Sesquicentennial Festival will include live music and a display of the items in the centennial time capsule buried in Sheppard Park in 1973.

On July 8, a Sesquicentennial Ball will commemorate the ball held in Texarkana in 1926 during the sesquicentennial celebration of the United States.

The Founders' Week Celebration will take place Dec. 4-11, featuring the Main Street Christmas Parade, "Texarkana! The Musical" at Silvermoon on Broad and many additional events.

TXK150 will post quarterly calendars and details of all sesquicentennial-related events in two places online: in partnership with goTXK at gotxk.org/txk150 and on Facebook at facebook.com/txk150.

Organizations and businesses that want to participate in TXK150 with their own events, promotions, giveaways and commemorations are invited to submit information to the TXK150 Committee. Community events will be included in the quarterly calendars as the year progresses.

For more information, email txkusa150@gmail.com or call Keith Beason at (903) 798-1715 or Velvet Cool at (903) 793-4831.