NAACP sets Emancipation observance

The Pine Bluff Branch of the NAACP will hold its annual Emancipation Proclamation Program at 10 a.m. Jan. 2 at Eighth Avenue Missionary Baptist Church, 1200 W. Eighth Ave.

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley M. Washington will be the featured speaker. The theme will be "This is Power." Music will be furnished by Eighth Avenue's Praise Team, according to a news release from StuffinTheBluff.com.

A native of Gethsemane, Washington entered public office after spending many years as a teacher and principal. On Jan. 1, 2017, Washington became the first African American woman to become Pine Bluff mayor.

"Mayor Washington is committed to applying the lessons and experiences she has cultivated through the years to moving the city forward. She hopes to inspire and encourage others to join in this renewal of the community and invest in Pine Bluff," according to the release.

The NAACP's mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons, according to the release.

Wanda V. Neal is president of the local NAACP. The Rev. Kirby L. Gulley is the pastor of Eighth Avenue. Details: Freddie Jenkins, (870) 692-1215, or Neal, (870) 536-3141, or wanda_v_neal@hotmail.com.

Local author to host book signing

Local author Alice Horton will host a book signing and meet and greet session from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System's main library, 600 S. Main St.

Horton's books include "Grandma Got Stuck in the Bathtub," "The Real Meaning of Christmas," and "The Cat's in the Doghouse," according to a news release.

Horton was an educator for more than 38 years. She has been a classroom teacher and director of services for students with special needs.

She retired as the coordinator of early childhood special education programs at the Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative, according to a biography on amazon.com.

Watson Chapel board to meet

Watson Chapel School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the district office, 4100 Camden Road. The agenda includes the superintendent's report, financial report, and an update on construction plans for the new high school. Also, the Coleman Choir will sing, according to a news release. Details: (870) 879-0220.

A&P meeting set

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission will meet at 4 p.m. Dec. 13 in the the A&P Commission office, 623 S. Main St, at the ARTSpace. Participants are asked to let the staff know if they plan to attend, according to a news release. Details: Betty Brown, A&P administrative assistant, (870) 534-2121 or bbrown@explorepinebluff.com.

Board to hold commissioners meeting

The Pine Bluff Housing Authority will hold its board of commissioners meeting at 6 p.m. Dec. 21 at Colonial Steakhouse, 111 W. Eighth Ave. Details: (870) 541-0706.