Contract finalized for Arkansas strength coach

FAYETTEVILLE — Ben Sowders, the new head strength and conditioning coach at the University of Arkansas, will earn $400,000 in his first year on Coach Sam Pittman’s staff, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette has learned through a public records request.

Sowders, 36, came on board early this week after spending the 2022 season as head strength and conditioning coach at the University of Louisville.

Sowders signed a two-year agreement on Wednesday that will pay him $400,000 through Dec. 31, 2023, followed by a raise to $450,000 through the end of his term on Dec. 31, 2024.

His starting salary is $25,000 less than what the UA’s previous head strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker was paid in 2022.

Pittman fired Walker and his staff the day after the Razorbacks capped the regular season with a 29-27 loss at Missouri.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Sowders’ hiring Monday and the UA athletics department announced it officially Wednesday.

Sowders has been working with the Razorbacks in the weight room this week heading into the team’s first practice for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Saturday.



