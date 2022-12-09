PREP BASKETBALL: County Line dumps Neosho to remain unbeaten on year

PEA RIDGE — County Line didn’t take the lead until late in the third quarter.

But once they moved ahead, the undefeated Indians never trailed again.

Senior Caden Vest scored 12 as County Line had three double-digit scorers and improved to 16-0 with a 55-51 victory over Neosho, Mo., in the opening round of the Battle at the Ridge on Thursday night.

Down 20-11 after one quarter, the Indians bounced back to pull within 31-27 at halftime.

“I don’t know that we started doing anything better,” County Line Coach Joe Brunson said. “They shot it really well in the first quarter. We didn’t play with very much energy in the first quarter. Our energy picked up in the second quarter. That helped. Maybe it was the long bus drive up here. Maybe they came out a little bit flat. I don’t know. They usually don’t do that.”

Vest, a 6-6 forward who showed smooth moves around the hoop, netted eight during the second-quarter surge.

“I was really proud of Vest tonight,” Brunson said. “He came off the bench and gave us some good minutes. He did a great job rebounding the ball and scored it for us some inside.”

Aundrae Milum and Cooper Watson added 11 points each for County Line.

The Indians advanced to face Bergman, a 66-50 winner over Rogers-based Providence Academy, at 8:30 p.m. today.

Neosho (1-1) got a game-high 15 points from Isaiah Green and 10 from Collier Hendricks. Hendricks hit two quick 3-pointers to get the Wildcats rolling in the opening quarter.

“We hit some shots in the first quarter, then we kind of fell flat from the outside and couldn’t get much to fall,” Neosho Coach Cody Culp said. “And they did a good job playing defense. To beat their really good zone, you have to hit some outside shots.”

Trent Johnston’s old-fashioned three-point play put the Indians up for the first time — 40-38 — at the 2:10 mark of the third quarter. County Line led 45-40 after three.

With 3:05 remaining, two Green free throws cut the deficit to 50-48. But Milum sank a pair from the line to make it 52-48, and the Wildcats got no closer.

“It’s only our second game of the season,” Culp said. “I’m just proud of the guys to fight through.”

Neosho meets Providence Academy next.

PEA RIDGE 63, McDONALD COUNTY, MO. 37

Ben Wheeler led the way with 21 points, and the host Blackhawks overwhelmed the Mustangs.

Josh Turner added 14 points, and Luke Baker scored 10 for the Black-hawks, who led 37-18 at halftime.

Pea Ridge advanced to face Elkins, a 60-28 victor over Clarksville in Thursday’s late game, at 7 p.m. today. Trace Keller sparked the Elks with 20 points.

BERGMAN 66, PROVIDENCE ACADEMY 50

In the tournament opener, Walker Patton scored a game-high 26, and Dylan Friend had 10 points as the Panthers topped the Patriots.

Leading 35-30 at intermission, Bergman pulled away in the second half. Laney Cooper netted 14, and Carter Keen scored 11 for Providence.

