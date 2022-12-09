Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Public Notices Elections Core Values Newsletters Sports Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

CSA presents 60-minute ‘Rudolph’ musical this weekend in Van Buren

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr." features all of your favorite characters including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph. (Courtesy Photo)

FAQ

'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer'

WHO -- Community School of the Arts

WHAT -- The holiday classic soars off the screen in this Broadway Junior, 60-minute musical adaptation of the beloved television special. Filled with holiday hits like "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "A Holly Jolly Christmas," "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr." features all of your favorite characters including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph. It's an adventure that teaches us that what makes you different can be what makes you special.

WHEN -- 7 p.m. today; 2 & 7 p.m. Saturday

WHERE -- King Opera House in Van Buren

COST -- $15-$18; tickets available at the door

INFO -- csafortsmith.org, 434-2020

  photo  The kids of the Community School of the Arts will present a 60-minute musical version of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" today and Saturday at King Opera House in Van Buren. (Courtesy Photo)
  

Print Headline: CSA’s ‘Rudolph’ Has All Kids’ Favorite Characters And Songs

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT