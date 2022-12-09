CSA presents 60-minute ‘Rudolph’ musical this weekend in Van Buren

FAQ

'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer'

WHO -- Community School of the Arts

WHAT -- The holiday classic soars off the screen in this Broadway Junior, 60-minute musical adaptation of the beloved television special. Filled with holiday hits like "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "A Holly Jolly Christmas," "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr." features all of your favorite characters including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph. It's an adventure that teaches us that what makes you different can be what makes you special.

WHEN -- 7 p.m. today; 2 & 7 p.m. Saturday

WHERE -- King Opera House in Van Buren

COST -- $15-$18; tickets available at the door

INFO -- csafortsmith.org, 434-2020