Daily record

Marriages

Jordan Hahn, 33, and Maggie Butler, 32, both of Sherwood.

Mark Odom, 25, or North Little Rock and Dianna Hale, 26, of Little Rock. Patrick Abeyta, 29, and Autumn McCoy, 28, both of Sherwood.

Shaunte McClain, 40, and David Hauge, 65, both of Little Rock.

Victor Wynn, 60, and Tameka Maxwell, 48, both of Little Rock. Sukhramravinder Singh, 25, of Little Rock and Jenny Staton, 27, of Pine Bluff. Tanis Wedmore, 23, and Walter Boone, 24, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-4317. A lejandra Guerrero v. Emmanuel Duarte.

22-4322. Julie Nailling v. Karl Nailling. 22-4324. Taryn Bailey v. Tom Bailey. 22-4325. Sabrina Dickerson v. Carlton Dickerson.

22-4327. Rikita Clark v. Larry Clark Jr. 22-4329. Justin Heidelberg v. Melissa Heidelberg.

GRANTED

22-71. Jazmynn Davis v. Michael Davis. 22-653. Tiaira Jones v. Jasmine Smith. 22-1781. Priscilla Wilborn v. James Williams.

22-2186. Courtney Cook-Kindle v. Donovan Kindle.

22-4004. Blake James v. Ashley James.