EDITORIAL: Wins, big and small

Wins come in all shapes and sizes. Two pounds lost, a parking spot up front, a deadline met, a cancer-free diagnosis. Yes, some wins are Big Wins. Some just make us smile.

And that applies to the Arkansas School for the Deaf and the adjacent Arkansas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired, together occupying a collegiate 100 acres or so on a robust hilltop in midtown Little Rock.

For these two schools--each accredited, tuition-free public schools--wins don't come easy. But each school recorded a big win this week. A long overdue win.

The schools broke ground on what will become a new $4 million health center serving each student body. The new facility will be the first building used by both schools, will be located between the schools, and built to accommodate deaf, blind and visually impaired students--another first.

One more first, this one not so grand: The project represents the first major construction at either school since the 1970s. At the groundbreaking, Gov. Asa Hutchinson noted, "It's actually very embarrassing that it's been that long."

Last February, the governor set aside $6 million in covid stimulus money for the schools, a third of that amount earmarked for basic water line and power grid replacements. The new building, meanwhile, will house school nurses and provide services for mental health, audiology, ophthalmology and optometry.

It will finish out at 9,560 square feet and include some seemingly small but unique features designed with students and staff in mind, the paper reports.

These include wide halls to accommodate passers-through using sign language, dimmable LED lighting to reduce glare, tactile surfaces, wallpaper with Braille, larger conference and counseling rooms (to allow for students and staff to form circles) and even rounded corners to prevent hallway collisions.

It's the little things that so frequently get missed. And the little things, more often than not, actually turn out to be the big things.

The pandemic was especially challenging for each school, when many of the students who live in dorms on campus had to go home. And even before covid, the schools sat majestically in symbolic silence as state priorities always seemed to take "higher" aim.

Janet Dickinson, superintendent of the deaf school, called the health center "a gift" and "symbol of hope." Wins, after all, comes in many shapes and sizes.