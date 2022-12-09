Fountain Lake schools weigh calendar options

FOUNTAIN LAKE -- The Fountain Lake School District hosted a family and community informational forum Tuesday night in Sargo Auditorium to discuss switching to an alternative school year calendar next fall.

Along with the traditional school year calendar currently in place, two year-round options were presented for consideration. Patrons were asked to complete an electronic survey before Monday morning, as the results will be presented during Monday night's regular monthly board meeting.

The three options -- each consisting of 178 days -- include traditional, with an estimated school day of 7:55 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. (2:15 p.m. on Wednesdays); year-round, with those same times; and year-round with Mondays off, with an estimated school day of 7:55 a.m. to 2:55 p.m.

The two year-round options would offer several weeks off throughout the year, including about 4½ weeks in the summer with the five-day schedule, and about four weeks with the four-day schedule.

"Our board of education is very committed to the academic learning of, really, a 178-day school year," said district Superintendent Michael Murphy. "They're not a reduced school year in any context, and the law does provide for us to have an option of up to seven, I believe, continuous weeks off in the summertime in a year-round approach. The design models that we're kind of looking at have a shortened summer."

Steve Campbell, district director of education, said a five-day year-round calendar would basically allow for one week off each month. In the model presented, students and staff would have off the last week of August, the first week of October, the week of Thanksgiving, three weeks at Christmas, and a week each in February, March, April and May. The last day of school would be June 14 before the new school year started around July 20.

He said that when recently discussing the options with staff, the majority preferred the five-day year-round calendar. Rather than have a week off each month, though, they preferred to have a two-week break at the end of each quarter. When asked how snow days would be made up if necessary, he noted that a year-round schedule does not provide for alternative methods of instruction, or AMI, days, but that students would receive "snow days" and make them up.

"Really, it's looking at services," Murphy said when asked about the research that went into the three options. "When you look at the research associated with the year-round school, it's about creating consistent routines for our students. It's currently where we're at with the degree of instability."

He noted routine is critical for students and their ability to learn.

"When I hear educators today, the consistency and what we're having to do to get back into routines is much more challenging than what it has ever been before. And so it's not so much a research-based approach as it is a common-sense approach, that if we limit the amount of time that we're away from the structure, we feel like we're going to create a stronger structure moving forward," he said.

Campbell added that 25% of the district's students receive mental health care services and that if the district takes 10 or 11 weeks off in the summer, it is questionable as to whether or not they receive those services. This also goes for the meals the district provides a large number of the students, he said.