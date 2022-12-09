Gentry gets ready for Santa visit, Christmas parade on Saturday

GENTRY -- The annual Gentry Chamber of Commerce-sponsored Christmas Parade on Main Street is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

This year's theme is "Miracles on Main Street."

The lineup for the parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. near Arvest Bank and Curran Feed. Individuals, businesses and organizations are welcome to enter the parade. To enter the parade, call the Gentry Chamber office at 479-736-2358 or email info@gentrychamber.com.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the Gentry Public Library from 2 p.m. until the parade this year, and a party that includes songs, music, apple cider and snacks, as well as watching the parade, will be held at the library from 2-7 p.m. Saturday.