Getting it straight

The Arkansas Chamber Singers' "English Christmas" program, 7 p.m. today and 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at the Old State House Museum, 300 W Markham St., Little Rock, will include "Tomorrow Shall Be My Dancing Day" by John Gardiner, "A Spotless Rose" by Herbert Howells, two selections from Benjamin Britten's "Ceremony of Carols" ("There Is No Rose" and "This Little Babe"), "For Unto Us a Child is Born" from Messiah" by George Frideric Handel, three Alice Parker/Robert Shaw carol arrangements ("What child is this," "I Saw Three Ships" and "The Holly and the Ivy"), Elaine Hadenburg's arrangements of the "Wexford" and "Sussex" carols, John Rutter's "Nativity Carol" and his arrangement of "Joy to the World." An item in Thursday's Style section included an incorrect program.