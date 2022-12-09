Gravette chamber president plans to step down, says demands of position are too much for unpaid volunteer

GRAVETTE -- Steve Harari, president of the Greater Gravette Chamber of Commerce, has announced his resignation from the position, effective Dec. 31.

Harari said he would be stepping down to focus on his business, Narrow Path Advisors, which works with a range of area businesses and organizations.

He will also be resigning as co-chairman of the Gravette 2030 Vision steering committee, member of the Western Benton County Alliance core leadership committee and chairman of the Workforce Development sub-group, and advisory board member of the APSRC/HIRED Program, all of which are groups he was serving on behalf of the chamber.

Harari's announcement read, in part, "I'm stepping down primarily because the commitment level and performance requirements for the chamber president exceed what is reasonable to expect from an unpaid volunteer. We've added numerous new programs this past 18 months, programs specifically aimed at filling identified needs in the business community and community at large. These programs require strong leadership to help Gravette anticipate and prepare for the growth in NWA that is coming our way. I have little doubt that at some future time, there will be a paid president leading the Gravette Chamber."

Harari said he hopes to remain involved in the community and encourages chamber members and community friends to continue supporting the other chamber officers -- Alaina Carlton, secretary and office administrator, and Sundee Hendren, treasurer. He encouraged anyone interested in being considered for the chamber president's position to contact him, Carlton or Hendren.