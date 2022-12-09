Gravette School District’s energy costs exceeding expectations

GRAVETTE -- The Gravette School District is spending more on energy this school year than originally planned.

During the School Board meeting Nov. 14, Business Manager Dennis Kurczek reported the district was at 47% of the electricity budget and 45% of the diesel and fuel budget, even though the district was only about a third of the way through the school year. He said he is hoping the fuel costs will moderate but that it is not likely with winter coming on.

Kurczek also reported receiving $104,000 in alternative learning environment funds and said a second payment will be coming later in the year.

In other business, Kelly Hankins, director of academic success, gave the student success report to the board and said she was particularly pleased with the school's partnership with the Highlands United Methodist Church. She said the church had been a real blessing as members had brought three loads of food for the school's food pantry.

Superintendent Maribel Childress gave the first quarter district goals report and the full-time equivalent report. The full-time equivalent report, given at the request of the board, outlines each teacher's class load and what courses each one teaches. Childress reported in regard to goals achieved that the school has made more than 1,300 personalized contacts with students and school patrons.

High school principal Shannon Mitchell said she has been celebrating students by sending notes or cards when a student excels in the classroom or does something good outside the classroom. She also sends notes to thank parents and volunteers for their support.

Childress also gave the Gravette High School enrollment report for Northwest Arkansas Community College and said the college has been a good partner and is hoping soon to be able to offer more services to local students. She gave the attendance and enrollment reports for October and reminded board members that the school is always shooting for 95% attendance. Both the upper elementary and middle schools achieved that goal in October and she said the numbers have held steady.

Also during the meeting, the board recognized two students from the Odyssey of the Mind program at Gravette Upper Elementary School. Vivian Whiteside, a third grader, and Jake Snyder, a fifth grader, were welcomed by Childress and celebrated for their achievements. Both told a little about themselves and what they liked best about Odyssey of the Mind.

In other business, board members:

• Voted to approve the consent agenda, which included approving the resignation of a custodian and a bus technician, approving the expulsion of a high school student for 365 days and seeking approval to hire a building tech support person.

• Voted to approve the third reading of Handbook Policy 207V, regarding e-cigarettes and vaping devices. The policy went into effect Nov. 28.

• Accepted the first reading of Handbook Policy 4.23, on tobacco and tobacco products. The only change in the policy is the addition of the words "that are prescribed by a physician." Students can now share nicotine pouches, and that will be eliminated unless the pouches are prescribed.

• Voted to consider teacher pay for extra duties such as bus duty, car line duty and lunch duty. Pay would be at the regular rate for such duties, and teachers would be used only if all other school employees had met the legal duty limits of 60 minutes per week. Teacher duties would be temporary until a full-time person could be obtained for the job.

• Voted to approve the transfer of one student from Gravette to the Springdale School District and one to the Decatur School District.