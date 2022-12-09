Griffin announces staff, restructuring of attorney general's office

Attorney General-elect Tim Griffin announced on Friday his senior staff and his plan to restructure the state’s legal team.

Griffin announced the appointment of 18 senior staff positions as well as the creation of the Office of General Counsel, which will provide legal advice internally within the attorney general's office and externally through the opinions and state agencies divisions, both of which will be led by the deputy general counsel.

“I first want to thank Attorney General [Leslie] Rutledge for her assistance and cooperation during our transition,” Griffin said. “I am excited to announce my senior staff and restructuring. This talented team will serve with excellence and the highest level of professionalism. They share my commitment to protecting Arkansans from criminals, unscrupulous actors and an overreaching federal government.”

Griffin, the current lieutenant governor, said he will eliminate the position of chief of staff and two deputy chief of staff positions to implement a the supervisory structure headed by Chief Deputy Attorney General Bob Brooks, a Fort Smith native and currently a partner at Capitol Counsel LLC.

Griffin said he also will create a special litigation section under the civil litigation division.

“This new section of experienced litigators will handle the most complex cases and work in tandem with the outstanding appellate practice of the solicitor general’s office,” the news release states.

Griffin named Zach Mayo as general counsel. Mayo currently serves as criminal justice counsel for the governor’s office.

Griffin said he also will create a director of trial advocacy position to ensure the attorney general's office has the highest level of trial advocacy training, especially for the younger, less experienced attorneys.

He also will create a special prosecutions division that will work directly with the special investigations division.