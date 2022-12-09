High school basketball roundups

BOYS

BENTONVILLE WEST 51, KICKAPOO, MO. 46 Dawson Price turned in 22 points as West (6-0) won its sixth straight game during the Husky Hoops Invitational in Stilwell, Kan. Tucker Anderson added 18 points for the Wolverines.

BLYTHEVILLE 60, BROOKLAND 46 Rashaud Marshall had 18 points, including 16 in the second half, as Blytheville (10-0, 2-0 4A-3) broke free after leading 34-32 with six minutes to go in the game. KeSean Washington ended with 13 points, and Shamar Marshall gathered 12 points for the Chickasaws. Tyler Parham scored 19 points, and Cole Kirby mustered 16 points for Brookland (5-2).

LAKE HAMILTON 63, MAUMELLE 54 Ty Robinson's 33 points and 10 rebounds were key for Lake Hamilton (8-2) during the Petit Jean Classic in Morrilton. Easton Hurley had 17 points while Zac Pennington provided 10 assists for the Wolves. Charter Harris also contributed nine rebounds for Lake Hamilton. Markalon Rochelle scored 19 points, and Jacob Lanier finished with 15 points for Maumelle (6-5).

SHERIDAN 60, BEEBE 42 Justin Crews scored 14 points as Sheridan (6-2) rolled at the Cabot Classic. Brady Ingram finished with 13 points, and John Holiman added seven points in the fourth quarter for the Yellowjackets.

SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 73, CONCORD 55 Connor Riddle's 29 points elevated South Side Bee Branch (7-9) to a win. Brayden Mooney countered with 17 points, and Tyler Sullivan made way with 11 points for the Hornets. Reece Bracey scored 13 points for Concord (12-4).

GIRLS

BERGMAN 53, JONES, OKLA. 45 Maddi Holt had 16 points as Bergman (13-1) prevailed during the Tournament of Champions in Fort Smith. Ruby Trammel scored 16 points, and Kiersten Lowry had 15 points for the Lady Panthers.

CARL JUNCTION, MO. 52, FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 47 Destiny Buerge scored 31 points for Carl Junction (4-0), which was able to hang on at the Tournament of Champions in Fort Smith. Sophia Neihouse and Peyton Yaffe both had 12 points for Southside (3-2).

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 58, STILWELL, OKLA. 34 Erianna Gooden delivered 22 points for Northside (5-0), which remained undefeated. Karys Washington added 17 points for the Lady Bears.

GREENBRIER 55, PINE BLUFF 27 Jade Steele collected 22 points for Greenbrier (3-7), which put a stop to a three-game losing streak Thursday during the Cabot Classic. Hallie Wharton added 14 points for the Lady Panthers.

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 64, BROOKLAND 61 Whitley Rogers notched the go-ahead basket in the fourth quarter as Christian (5-3) won in the First National Bank Shootout in Paragould. Rogers ended with 22 points, and Mia Smith had 14 points for the Lady Warriors. Stella Parker scored 20 points, and Kinley Morris came through with 15 points for Brookland (4-4). Kinsey Clark tossed in 11 points, and Evan Polsgrove tacked on 10 points.

NORFORK 51, RURAL SPECIAL 35 Keely Blanchard finished with 16 points, 9 rebounds and 3 steals in a crucial early season victory for Norfork (12-3, 5-0 1A-2). Liza Shaddy had 11 points and eight rebounds, and Jordan Rasmussen ended with 11 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists for the Lady Panthers. Rayleigh Turner led Rural Special (9-5, 4-1) with 11 points.

SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 68, CONCORD 49 Jewel Walley had 19 points to boost South Side Bee Branch (9-7). Emily Walley scored 16 points, and Ali Goodwin contributed 15 points for the Lady Hornets. Ashlyn Cossey tallied 15 points to lead Concord (10-7). Kately Cornett chipped in with 12 points).