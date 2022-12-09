• Kristen Wolf, a former Indiana corrections department staffer, faces a prison sentence of as long as 100 years after pleading guilty to two counts of murder for a knife attack in which two people were killed, with the evidence at the crime scene including a state-issued hat bearing the tag "Wolf."

• Jafeth Ramos, 25, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for watching her former boyfriend kill six members of his family at their Chicago home and then helping him steal their property.

• Jared Preston Desadier, a former Monroe, La., police officer, was sentenced to 78 months in prison for kicking a suspect in the face as the man was lying on the ground with his hands behind his back.

• Todd Scott of the Drug Enforcement Administration said "the size of this fine shows how serious this situation is" as Pikeville Medical Center of Kentucky must pay $4.4 million for faulty record-keeping that enabled a pharmacy technician to divert 60,000 opioid doses.

• Joe Harding, the Florida lawmaker who sponsored the controversial law that critics labeled "Don't Say Gay," was indicted on charges of defrauding a federal coronavirus loan program for small businesses to the tune of $150,000.

• Cassius Cash of Great Smoky Mountains National Park said a plan that establishes rules for touring the park by air "incorporates several improvements ... while at the same time better protecting the wilderness character of the backcountry, wildlife populations, natural soundscapes and the visitor experience in historic areas."

• Henner Euting of the Munich airport said a runway had to be closed briefly and there were short delays as a climate group called Last Generation disrupted operations to call attention to the environmental impact of air travel, with some of the protesters gluing themselves to the tarmac.

• Anne Sacoolas, an American woman who left the U.K. after killing a 19-year-old motorcyclist while driving on the wrong side of the road, was given an eight-month suspended prison sentence in a contentious diplomatic immunity case.

• Heather Mack of Chicago was denied bail as she awaits trial on conspiracy charges in the death of her wealthy mother during a luxury vacation on the island of Bali, Indonesia, with the body stuffed in a suitcase and left in a taxi at a hotel.